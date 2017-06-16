Goodwood's Friday-night series comes to sun-drenched end

Goodwood again basked in glorious sunshine as another successful series of Three Friday Nights fixtures came to an end.

Sigma were the night's musical headliners, following in the footsteps of Tinie Tempah and Pete Tong, this year's other acts for a popular series now in its seventh year.

It was another sell-out event and the crowd were treated to some absorbing racing before the music - in Goodwood's last meeting before Glorious, which this year runs from August 1 to 5.

And there were some new names in the racecourse's winner's enclosure.

The opener, the Federation of Bloodstock Agents Novice Auction Stakes, was won by Hollie Doyle, apprentice rider to Richard Hannon, on board the 5/6 favourite Royal Household, a comfortable three-and-a-quarter lengths in front of our tip May Remain.

But it proved a night of extremes for Doyle - after finishing the next race. the Layla's 40th Birthday Apprentice Handicap Stakes, she fell from her mount Pearl Spectre just after crossing the finishing line in ninth place.

A Goodwood statement said she had been taken to St Richard's Hospital in Chichester for further assessment.

The race was won by Milly Naseb on board In The Red for Newmarket trainer Martin Smith, who like Naseb was celebrating a first Goodwood triumph.

Goodwood's top jockey so far this season - by some distance - is Sussex-based Jim Crowley and he was celebrating his seventh course victory of 2017 in the Sir Eric Parker Memorial Handicap, the night's class-three feature, on 3/1 shotMudaarab, trained by Sir Michael Stoute.

The Sussex Roof Garden Handicap went to Galactic Prince, a 4/1 contender ridden by David Probert for Andrew Balding hold off the 13/8 favourite Road To Dubai.

Silvestre De Sousa is, like Crowley, having another fine season in the saddle and he took the honours in the three-year-olds' contest the Lady's Newspaper Handicap on aptly-named 8/1 starter I'vegotthepower, a Brian Meehan-trained horse.

More follows...

