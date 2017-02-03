It’s Sunday, muddy sunday at Fontwell

It was a muddy and wet day for Fontwell’s latest Sunday-afternoon card of jump racing – but that did not stop die-hard National Hunt fans witness six absorbing races.

Fontwell’s leading trainer Neil Mulholland kicked off the day in style as 5/6 favourite Solighoster, ridden by Noel Fehily, won the Call Star Sports On 08000 521321 “National Hunt” Novices’ Hurdle – as tipped on the Observer website.

The victory was Mulholland’s tenth in 31 attempts at Fontwell this season – an impressive strike rate of 32 per cent.

Not only was there victory for the course’s leading trainer, there was one for Fontwell’s leading jockey as well.

Jamie Moore’s win on 6/4 shot Not Another Muddle for trainer dad Gary in the starsports.co.uk Novices’ Hurdle saw him extend his lead over Tom Cannons and Richard Johnson to three. Moore has had nine 2016-17 Fontwell winners.

An early contender for ride of the year goes to Cannon in the last, the starspreads.com Handicap Hurdle. He came from last place to win on the Chris Gordon-trained 8/1 contender Letemgo, an impressive victory for owners Gilbert & Gamble, who are regulars at Fontwell.

Elsewhere on the card Mr Fitzroy was the biggest-priced winner of the day with a 20/1 success in the Call Star Sports Spreads On 08082349709 Handicap Hurdle, a qualifier for the new Challenger Series’ two-mile final, ridden by Jeremiah McGrath for Jo Davis.

Brendan Powell rode Slidecheck home at 8/1 for trainer Alexandra Dunn in the Star Sports The Gentleman’s Bookmaker Handicap Chase and the Kerry Lee-trained Mr Bachster was back for another Fontwell success as Richard Patrick claimed the Chancellor Of The Formchecker Handicap Chase at 5/1.

Fontwell’s February fun sees them host a Tuesday-afternoon card on Valentine’s Day and the National Spirit Hurdle raceday, featuring the track’s richest race of the year, on Sunday, February 26.

MARCUS GEAR & STEVE BONE

