Lodsworth croquet champions

The new croquet pavilion at Lodsworth came into its own when the croquet club held its finals day under cloudy skies and a strong breeze.

Club spokesman Alistair Proctor said: “This proved to be a great day of hard fought Golf Croquet between club members. The new pavilion proved to be a welcome retreat from dropping temperatures. Lunch and tea was served to spectators as well as players and the afternoon was enjoyed by all.”

SUS-171210-154527001

2017 ladies singles champion was Libby Driscoll, Mike Wilson was the mens singles champion and mixed doubles honours went to Penny Olsen and Alistair Proctor.

