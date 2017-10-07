Lodsworth cyclist takes on a 12 hour Olympic velodrome challenge

Keen cyclist Ed Gore-Brown from Lodsworth is getting back in the saddle on a once in a life time charity challenge around the Olympic Velodrome in London.

Ed, a veteran rider of many marathon road cycling challenges, is one of 55 cyclists taking on a 12 hour endurance relay race for Cancer Research UK on Wednesday (October 11)

He works for Newton Investment, part of the Bank of New York Mellon group of asset management companies which have got together as CASCAID to raise £2m for the charity by December.

“It’s a huge privilege to do this 12 hour ride and incredible to be on the same track as the Olympic cyclists,” said Ed. “It is very different from road cycling as we have no brakes and no gears and I have never done it before except for two one hour practices!”

He estimates each of the 11 teams will complete some 250-300 miles in 12 hours in around 2000 laps of the 200m circuit.

“As well as raising money there will be a team winner for the most laps completed,” said Ed.

His personal target for the CASCAID fund raising this year is £5,000 and he has special reasons to reach it.

His father died of cancer in 2013 and his grandfather also died of cancer ten weeks later.

You can support Ed’s challenge at here

