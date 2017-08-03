Meet village’s cricketing invincibles

Fernhurst Cricket Club’s junior section is celebrating another league title from their invincible under-11 team.

In the final game at Elstead, the FCC opening pair of Wilby Westley and Joe Skelton took the score to a respectable 19, but it was the arrival of Jack Kidd and Harry Cooper which really saw it accelerate.

Fernhurst finished on 229 for five and went to tea wondering if it would be enough.

As the Elstead innings commenced, Fernhurst’s question was quickly answered as Kidd sent the bails flying with his second and third balls, creating an early hat-trick opportunity. Westley secured two wickets of his own in the second over, which pretty much ensured that the game as a contest was over.

However, Fernhurst were buzzing and in no mood to take their foot off the accelerator. Fernhurst won by a resounding 189 runs and rightly celebrated a superb victory.

Coach Bill Gourlay said: “Their teamwork, organisation and enthusiasm has been a joy to watch this season, which bodes very well for the future of the club.”

WEEKEND ROUND-UP

Aldwick v Henfield

Invitation League division three

Storrington v Aldwick 2nds

Division six

Aldwick got off to a steady start against Henfield making 67 without loss (Ed White 46* and Alex Cooper 17*) but the rain came and spoiled everyone’s day.

A few miles down the road at Storrington, the weather was kinder but Aldwick twos might have prayed for rain as their miserable season continued with another embarrassing defeat.

They were skittled out for just 46 but they did manage to bat for 26.2 overs before the last wicket fell to Ian Homewood. Only opener Mark Lester (13) and No 3 Paul Gibbs (16) made double figures as the rest of the batting line-up succumbed to Homewood, who had the time of his life with the ball with figures of 8.2-5-7-6 and a catch to add to his day’s tally.

As expected, victory was swift for Storrington, coming in the sixth over before the weather could intervene. Jonny Knapp (1-27) bowled opener Tim Laker (4) but Guy McKilligan (24*) and Miles Sceri (14*) made no further mistakes as they wrapped up the victory.

This week Aldwick will be relieved to have a week off, but Aldwick have an important game at home to Clymping.

Middleton v Horsham

Sussex Premier

Play was delayed by 15 minutes after overnight rain made the uncovered part of the square very wet.

Sean Heather won the toss and invited Horsham to bat first. Horsham opened with 18-year-old Sussex Academy player Tom Haines and Ryan Maskell, formerly of Bognor.

The pair had put on just 11 when at the end of the second over play was interrupted for the first time for rain.

Play recommenced for a further three overs before rain once again interrupted with the the score on 27 for no loss.

After an hour long-long delay play got under way and Tom Davies comprehensively bowled Maskell for 22.

That was the only wicket to fall, because at 61-1 in the 13th over the rain returned and the game was abandoned after a further delay of some 45 minutes.

Tom Haines had been looking in good form ending on 35 not out, his runs coming from 34 balls including six fours and a six.

This Saturday Middleton, who remain sixth in the league, travel to third-placed Cuckfield.

Chichester Priory Park v Eastbourne 2nd

Sussex League division three

After a washout last week, the weather forecast wasn’t fantastic for Eastbourne seconds’ visit to Goodwood.

Play began on time and the visitors asked Chichester to bat first in very bowler-friendly conditions. Chichester did acquit themselves well after the early loss of Peter Lamb.

Will Futcher (36no) and Matt Bennison (55) batting in a controlled fashion on their way to a 100-run partnership for the second wicket.

Bennison was dismissed, though, and with Chichester on 111 for two, the heavens opened and the players trudged back to the pavilion, never to return. The second abandoned game in a row for Chichester at least gives them ten more points towards the promotion chase.

Once again the weather affected all games in division three so no-one was able to cut into Chichester’s lead at the top of the table. They hope for better weather with a long journey to Bexhill to face their second XI this Saturday.

Pagham v Aldwick

Aldwick met near neighbours Pagham, who batted first and scored 200-9. Aiden Zammit (73) led the way and was well supported by Ryan Barrett 29. Liam Hicks produced figures of 6-25.

Despite 75 from Ed White, 32 from Freddy Burgess and 21 from Matt Robinson, Aldwick fell 31 short of their target. Bradley Young took 3-16.

Kirdford v West Sussex Wanderers

West Sussex Wanderers arrived at sunny Kirdford strengthened by the Pink brothers.

Winning the toss, Kirdford sent WS Wanderers in to face the fiery pace of James Gillett (7-1-23-1) and James Lywood (4-1-18-2). Both were on fire and Wanderers were soon three down for one run.

Dan Johnson and Sam Pink calmly set about restoring order and put on the better part of 50 before Pink (24) fell to the first of Jamie Rountree’s (6-1-19-2) two wickets to a stunning years-defying diving catch at first slip from Ben Jeffrey.

The dangerman Johnson (37) fell to the economical George Reynolds, who ended with figures of 6-1-5-1 and the tail was wrapped up brilliantly by James Smythe (4-1-4-3), WS Wanderers ending on 93 in their 35 overs. Dennis Stanford was left not out on four.

Jeffrey and Gus Fletcher strode out to face Joe Pink, fired up after his own short batting experience, and some three balls later Jeffrey strode back in. Reynolds slapped his first Pink ball to the boundary but was eventually caught behind for 16. Patrick Haywood joined Fletcher, but with 12 and 17 apiece it took batting master Jamie Rountree (34no) to tonk a few boundaries, paying no respect to the bowling.

Perhaps the defining moment was James Lywood somehow slapping a Joe Pink bouncer back over his head for six to bring home a long-awaited Kirdford win with some 12 overs and five wickets to spare.

