Middleton close to claiming scalp... Bognor battle but are beaten

There were defeats for Middleton and Bognor in the latest rounds of games in the Sussex Premier League and county division three.

Middleton v Roffey

Sussex Pemier League

Middleton came so close to claiming the scalp of Roffey, who have won the league title for each of the past three seasons.

Roffey won the toss and decided to field. Middleton’s openers got through the first eight overs adding just 14 runs against accurate and consistent bowling from opening bowlers Leigh Harrison and George Fleming.

In the ninth over Middleton’s innings started to go wrong, with opener Will Burrows run out and South African Gerhardt Abrahams following him back to the dressing room two balls later.

Batting suddenly seemed to look very difficult and by the 18th over Middleton were 38 for five. A partnership of 43 between opener Angus Robson and Nick Smith and one of 52 between Robson and Jamie Thompson saw the Middleton innings reach 133 but it took a tenth-wicket partnership of 91 between Robson and Tommy Davies to see the innings close on 231-9, a total for the Middleton bowlers to work with.

Robson was last out with his score on 150, an innings including 17 fours and five sixes.

Roffey reached 31 before they lost their first wicket, but two further wickets falling on 51 looked to have put Middleton on top.

Opener Rohit Jagota looked comfortable and moved to 63 before Sean Heather, the Middleton captain, trapped him LBW, with the Roffey score on 155 for five.

Middleton continued to take wickets but Usman Khan was the thorn in their side, scoring 73 and taking the Roffey score to 211 when he was finally bowled by the part-time spin of Robson.

This left Roffey seven down needing 21 for victory in the last four overs. With the light failing the game went to the final over with the winning runs coming from the penultimate ball.

Robson finished with 3-26, but Russell Talman with 2-28 from 12 overs, was the pick of the Middleton bowlers.

On Saturday Middleton travel to face Brighton.

Bognor v Lindfield

Division two

Lindfield returned home with the points after winning the toss and electing to field on a overcast day.

Bognor made a solid start as Max Ashmore (21) and Charlie La Foret (19) against the moving ball. However a collapse saw Bognor fall from 44-0 to 54-3. S Ahmed (2-13) and T Hodson (4-43) did the damage in tough batting conditions.

Hodson continued to create chances and Bognor were reduced to 102 all out with only James Fallick (21*) showing resilience.

In response Lindfield looked to take minimal risks on a difficult scoring wicket. Joe Ashmore (4-25) bowled well in tandem with Jones but their efforts went without reward as Lindfield captain S Shivnarain (50*) saw the side home with a gutsy half century from 117 balls. Lindfield reached the target with six wickets in hand.

Bognor v Guernsey

Division two

Guernsey elected to bat first but Bognor’s opening bowlers used the new ball well making early inroads into the Guernsey top order as J Jones (3-29) & J Sargeant (2-32) reduced the visitors to 17-2.

L Barker (57) and D Hooper (32) consolidated the innings with a 61 partnership before S Bingham (1-42) made the breakthrough. J Martin (48) took the attack to the bowlers and with Barker the pair guided Guernsey to 217 off their 45 overs.

Bognor started well in response despite loss of La Foret early. Max Ashmore (66) and Joe Ashmore (27) made early use of the powerplay with a partnership of 65.

Spin from D Hooper (4-31) proved effective in the middle overs, removing Joe Ashmore. Bognor looked on track with Elliot Clarke (35) partnering Max Ashmore. However the loss of both proved too much as Guernsey rolled through the middle and lower order.

Bognor made a valiant effort but fell 33 runs short.

Crawley Eagles 2nd XI v Bognor 2nd XI

Division six west

Bognor seconds travelled to Crawley looking to build on their victory versus Stirlands.

The hosts put Bognor in and the visitors tickled along with the occasional check from the Eagles’ bowlers but at 121 for seven all was not looking too rosy.

Then a fine partnership between Jamie Woolnough with 37 from 34 balls and wicketkeeper Joel Baker saw Bognor up to 193 for eight.

Baker completed his maiden Bognor century, bagging 105 not out off 129 balls as they declared on 210 for nine.

Bognor made inroads as seamer Rich Cox bagged three wickets to leave the Eagles on the back foot. A recovery from 47 for four to 83 for four left the game balanced but the introduction of Jamie Woolnough put pay to any hopes of a home victory as the young twirler grabbed five for 18.

With Cox taking four for 66, the hosts were bowled out for 132. The win pushes Bognor up to sixth.

