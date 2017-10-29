Midhurst duo motor to national success

Two Midhurst Engineers employees have tasted motorsport success.

Steve Kirwin has won the sidecar cross class and Jordan Morgan has triumphed in stock rods.

Kirwin, who works in the workshop, teamed up with Irishman Gary Moulds at the end of 2016. They trained together through the winter and in their first season together they won the British expert championship, Irish championship and the Irish club championship.

The duo came third in the British Elite championship and finished second in the Ulster championship.

Morgan, a recovery driver by day, is the new British ORCI stock rod champion.

He takes part in oval track racing and has been in motorsport for the past ten years, winning many championships along the way.

He has won many points championships, the British championship and most recently was runner-up in the 2017 European Championship. He won many races this year.

Morgan competes in around 22 meetings per season, across the UK and for the European, British and world championships. There are always huge numbers of spectators at each meeting, some of which are televised.