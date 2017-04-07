Moore extends his Fontwell lead

Sussex trainer Gary Moore extended his lead in Fontwell’s top trainers’ table with another victory as the course hosted an absorbing afternoon of jump racing in warm spring sunshine.

Son Josh was on board as 5/2 contender Dell Oro was a three-and-a-quarter length winner of the bet365 Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race to close the afternoon’a ction.

It was Moore senior’s 12th Fontwell winner of the 2016-17, which is fast drawing to an and, while his other son Jamie remains the track’s top rider for the season, also with 12 wins.

None of the trainers in the running for Fontwell’s 16-17 crown was in luck, although another Sussex yard - that of Storrington-based Richard Rowe - did taste success when 11/2 shot Remember Forever took the Casino At bet365 Handicap Chase under Andrew Glassonbury.

Unusually at Fontwell, only one favourite won – Brave Eagle doing the business at 8/13 for jockey Ned Curtis and trainer Nicky Henderson in the bet365 Novices’ Hurdle.

Elsewhere Aidan Coleman and Jonjo O’Neill took the bet365 Handicap Chase with Easy Street (9/2) and the bet365.com Handicap Hurdle went to Bletchley Castle (11/4), ridden by Conor O’Farrell for Seamus Durack.

Ian Popham rode 3/1 chance Bredon Hill Lad to victory in the bet365.com Handicap Chase for trainer Sue Gardner and Carnspindle (9/2) took the bet365 Handicap Hurdle for Gavin Sheehan and Warren Greatrex.

Next up at Fontwell it’s an Easter holiday raceday next Wednesday, with the first of seven races off at 2.10pm.

Trainer and jockey leaderboards at Fontwell for the 2016/17 season – Trainers: Gary Moore 12, Neil Mulholland 10,

Paul Nicholls 9. Jockeys: Jamie Moore 12, Richard Johnson 10, Tom Cannon 9.

STEVE BONE

