10k runners on marks for Goodwood return

From today, the Rotary Club of Chichester Priory are accepting entries for their 27th annual 10k road race.

For the second year the event will start and finish at the Goodwood motor circuit. Last year was the first outing for the race on the new course, which seemed to be very well-received by the runners.

The race attracts a wide range of abilities from new entrants to athletes who know a personal best is attainable on a flat, fast course as well as some international athletes.

However, all involved agreed there needed to be a significant improvement in the traffic management and parking arrangements.

For the past six months the organisers have been working closely with a traffic management company, Goodwood officials and the WSCC highways department to improve traffic flow into and out of the circuit as well as traffic circulation and parking within the venue.

As a consequence for the 2018 race, which takes place on Sunday, Febuary 4:

* There will be three entrances into and two exits out of the motor-racing circuit.

* Specific routes from the entrances to the designated parking spaces have been identified and will be well marshalled

* The start time has been advanced from 10am to 9.30am.

* The number of entries accepted for the race will be reduced from 2,000 to 1,800.

With these arrangements in place, organisers are confident last year’s issues will not be seen again.

Traditionally the Chichester 10k is the first major local running event in the new year and gives entrants an early assessment of their post-Christmas fitness, especially if they have a longer run later in the year. Many runners use it as part of their early training for the London and Brighton marathons.

The course will start from the motor circuit, taking runners south along Claypit Lane, up Madgwick Lane, then east along Stane Street to Strettington, across to New Road and westwards back to the circuit. The race finishes with a complete lap of the circuit.

It is expected that entrants from all over the UK will take part. It is hoped that many faithful supporters will return, as well as new entrants, so the revised race limit of some 1,800 runners will be reached.

For the past few years this race has been over-subscribed, so if you intend to run, get your entry into organisers as soon as possible.

The race is organised by the Rotary Club of Chichester Priory and through this annual event the club raise money for many deserving causes.

Over the past 26 years, well over a third of £1m has been raised for a variety of charities and this trend will continue this year. That is in addition to the personal sums raised by runners for their own chosen charities.

Rotary have a number of sponsors again this year including Wannops LLB, a Chichester firm of solicitors, The Run Company, Chichester’s specialists running retailers, and Henry Adams, the well-established estate agents and agricultural land valuers.

There will also be many runners looking to challenge for the main prizes or break the course record.

All local running clubs are expected to enter strong teams. The 2018 race also features the Sussex 10k road race championships and the Sussex AA Harvey Curtiss 10k road race challenge series.

Some of the best runners in Sussex are expected to attend, while Hampshire, Surrey, London and other counties will be represented.

Apply to enter the February event now and put your training programme together. Entry forms will be available from the Westgate Leisure Centre and online from www.chichester10k.com

