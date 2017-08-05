Anya jumps to national silver medal

Sixteen-year-old Anya Johnston from Bognor’s Dragonflyers Trampoline Club returned to form at the crucial moment to claim a national silver.

Struggling with injury and concentrating on her GCSEs meant Johnston training and performance took a step back for a few months, but her determination and passion for the sport got her to the NDP national individual finals in Telford, Shropshire.

It’s been a busy nine months for Flyers’ top performers, travelling just short of 7,000 miles across the UK and to internationals such as one in Austria.

She jumped at the top end, level seven of the 15-16 years category. Despite changing three moves in her voluntary routine lowering her tariff (difficulty) from eight to seven just before competing, Johnston composed herself, displayed extreme courage and professionalism plus the will to succeed.

She performed two sensational routines containing double rotations and double twists with amazing form at phenomenal height to finish an astounding secound position in the UK.

Flyers are grateful to sports therapist Andy Falmer for making it possible for Johnston to compete. The club have had two national medalists in less than eight months to add to their ever-increasing collection.

Team-mate Izzy Hauxwell pulled out a fabulous set and despite her first move not going to plan, she found the courage to get the routine back on track to take a fantastic fifth place in the 13-14 years level seven.

The girls will soon get a well-deserved break before starting again in Birmingham in September.

Flyers now offer recreational classes on Monday evenings, increasing to three days come September. Email lindadragonflyers@gmail.com for more.

* Philippe Newton-Young did well at the Sussex championships in individual trampoline, DMT and synchro trampoline at Seaford.

The Flitecrew club member won gold in the under-15 advanced male category.

Next for him will be NDP regional level seven competition in October in Gillingham and the English championships later that month, with south east trials and national league qualifiers all in the pipeline too.

