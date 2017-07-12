Area final for Chichester bowlers - but double trouble for Crablands

We have reports from Chichester, Crablands, Little Spain, Southbourne, Witterings, Midhurst, Middleton, Pagham, Petworth, Arun and Bognor Goodwoods in our latest bowls round-up.

Get involved by sending your reports to steve.bone@chiobserver.co.uk - and why not ask for a visit from an Observer photographer?

CHICHESTER

Chichester 49 Crablands 31

With the home and away rinks both winning against Crablands by an 18 shots, Chichester progressed to the area final of the county Double Fours for the Abergavenny Cup, where they will play East Preston BC.

The holders put in a fine performance on an evening where the weather threatened a possible abandonment.

Scores- Home: Peter Whale, Kevin Ball, David Schofield, Nick Anderson (skip) won 30-15; Away: Stuart Meyer, Derek Leach, Simon Tooley, Mick Page (skip) won 19-16

Chichester B 73 Norfolk B 73

Chichester B entertained Norfolk B in a West Sussex Bowls League division-three match.

Scores: Stuart Wilson, Joe Dyke, Keith Burt, Peter White (skip) lost 27-10; George Beagley, Terry Wiseman, Cole Porter, Michael Hannant (skip) won 21-14; Alan Deller, Les Shipp, Peter Merritt, Chris Wade (skip) lost 21-18; Colin Hulbert, Bob Manning, Nigel Dearman, Mick Page (skip) won 24-11.

Chichester A 78 Worthing BHP 79

Chichester A were behind from the start of their West Sussex League division-one match at home to Worthing BHP and ended just one shot adrift, taking just two points.

Scores: Gerry Jackson, Gary Miller, David Schofield, Nick Anderson (skip) won 22-16; Peter Green, Les Etherington, Tony Hardgrove, Peter Whale (skip) lost 22-19; Ian Linfield, Kevin Ball, Brian Talmage, Brian Butler (skip) lost 20-19; Guy Buckle, Stuart Meyer, Derek Leach, Mick Page (skip) lost 21-18.

Stedham 62 Chichester 72

In a mixed friendly at Stedham, Chichester held on to win by ten shots.

Scores: Frances Downing, Chris Corbett, Charles Campling (skip) won 25-14; Duncan Gray, Stuart Wilson, Peter Merritt (skip) won 15-13; Lis Campling, Peter White, Chris Wade (skip) lost 16-15; John Long, Roy Anscombe, Richard Smith (skip) lost 19-17.

Chichester 68 Pulborough 31

Chichester played host to Pulborough for a mixed friendly and produced a comfortable victory.

Scores: Colin Hulbert, Steph Baverstock, Kevin Ball (skip) won 23-10; Duncan Gray, Terry Wiseman, Veronica Pickering (skip) won 28-8; Frances Downing, Les Etherington, Peter Green (skip) won 17-13.

Maltravers 22 Chichester 34

Play was abandoned after 12 ends in heavy rain in Chichester’s C&M League game at Maltravers. As they were leading on both rinks the full six points were taken by Chichester.

Scores: Debbie Hogg, Rosemary Manning, Bridget Collins & Denise Latter won 18-11; Chris Hobbs, Steph Baverstock, Wendy Adams & Betty Spicer won 16-11.

Chichester 58 Pagham 24

Chichester had a comfortable win on both rinks in their BM League game at home to Pagham, taking all six points.

Scores: Kevin Ball, Rosemary Manning & Jim Davis beat H Dear, M Adams, R Dear 28-9; Maggie Maggs, Chas Campling & Stewart Meyer beat J Stocker, S Stocker, T Tack 30-15.

Chichester 42 Bognor 39

Chichester are through to the second round of the County Double Rink competition after winning by three shots against Bognor.

Scores: Home: Bridget Collins, Jean Hole, Sue Miles & Denise Latter lost 25-14; Away: Chris Hobbs, Debbie Hogg, Wendy Adams & Betty Spicer won 28-14.

Chichester 64 Worthing Pavilion 72

Chichester will no longer be competing for this years County Top Club title. Denise Latter in the singles was the only winner in their home tie against Worthing Pavilion.

Scores: Singles: Denise Latter won 21-15; Pairs: Chris Hobbs & Betty Spicer lost 17-14; Triples: Jean Hole, Mary Potter & Sue Miles lost 18-13; Fours: Debbie Hogg, Pam Rampton, Steph Baverstock & Wendy Adams lost 22-16.

CRABLANDS

Crablands men played their Double Fours (one rink at home and one away) against Arundel and got through to the next round with a 39-34 win.

Scores - Home - Nigel Reynolds, John Cornwell, Les Jewiss and Derek Clacey lost 19-12; Away - Alan Bateman, Richard Humphrey, Tony Dade and Ian Ford won 27-15

Crablands held their two-wood singles (ladies and gents). Finals will see Elaine Sadler play Val Foyle and Tony Dade play Alan Bateman.

The men’s PC Cup game against Aldingbourne wasn’t played as Aldingbourne couldn’t field a team – meaning Crablands go through to the next round.

Crablands ladies went to Lancing for a C&M Trophies game, but the rain caused it to be abandoned and they took three points each.

The men’s WS League game at East Preston saw the points shared after an 82-79 win.

Scores: Nigel Reynolds, Lew Lewendon, Tony Hanlon and Derek Clacey won 21-16; Mick Campbell, Derek Adams, Tony Dade and Ian Ford drew 23-23; Jim Tyrrell, Peter Blackman, Mark Heasman and Richard Humphrey drew 21-21; Alan Bateman, Rod Shambrook, Alan Blyth and John Cornwell lost 19-17

Crablands men played Chichester in the Abergavenny Cup but just failed to make it through.

Scores, home: Alan Blyth, John Cornwell, Mick Campbell and Derek Clacey lost 19-16; away: Alan Bateman, Richard Humphrey, Tony Dade and Ian Ford lost 30-15.

Crablands ladies fared better in their Double Rink game against Arundel, winning at home and drawing away, securing a place in the next round against Southwater.

Scores, home: Val Foyle, Joan Adams, Sue Blyth and Cynthia Ruler won 24-14; away, Chris Lewendon, Mollie Back, Sheila Jones and Carol Bowles drew 18-18 (42-32).

Crablands men travelled to Worthing Pavilion A but lost 98-65.

Scores: Nigel Reynolds, Lew Lewendon, Jim Saunders and Mark Heasman lost 17-16; Mick Campbell, Derek Adams, Tony Dade and Ian Ford lost 21-20; Jim Tyrrell, Alan Blyth, John Cornwell and Les Jewiss lost 29-19; Alan Bateman, Albert Humphreys, Richard Humphrey and Derek Clacey lost 31-10.

Crablands ladies play in the county semi-finals at the Preston club in Brighton this Saturday.

LITTLE SPAIN

Little Spain Bowling Club do not play any league fixtures, but they make up for it by having plenty of fun over the season.

Saturday was just another example of what they are all about when the annual bowlers-versus-chalet owners challenge match took place.

More than 40y people bowled and lots watched. Staff from the Selsey Country Club provided a barbecue.

Two days earlier Little Spain had entertained Arundel in a friendly. Little Spain ran out victors 77-70 in a close-fought match.

The winning teams on each rink were changing all the time as the match progressed.

Scores: Chris Bond, Michael Pointer and Jim Lankshear (skip) won 17-13; Heather Sahraee, John Ballinger and Iain Mayzes (s) lost 19-15;

Tony Dann, Chris Lankshear and Peter Latchford (s) won 15-13; Jack Sutherland, Jackie Mayzes and Archie Coletta (s) won 19-13; Jim Joy, Barbara Bond and Peter Armsby (s) lost 12-11.

WITTERINGS

Witterings 37 Middleton 15

A win for Witterings Ladies came in a C&M League match played in very wet conditions.

As the regulatory 11 ends had been played, it was agreed by eight drenched players to terminate the match early.

Scores: Diane Leach, Judy Bangs, Anne May, Barbara Newman (s) won 18-9; Julie Mulligan,Val Hooker, Maureen Mulligan,Carole Tuffin (s) won 19-6.

Witterings 26 Fishbourne 37

Fishbourne won overall on shots and Witterings gained just two points.

Scores: Nige Miller, Sue Dobson, Gwilym Morgan (s) lost 26-11; Paul Chivers, Julie Mulligan, Glyn Dobson (s) won 15-11.

Witterings 29 Fishbourne 25

In this friendly, there was a win for Witterings.

Scores: Margaret Bowell, Leslie Thomas, Brian Barnes (s) won 16-11; Sheila Currell, David Gibbons, Maureen Mulligan (s) lost 14-13.

Witterings 63 Pagham 80

In the WS League, Pagham won but Witterings did claim three out of ten points.

Scores: Paul Chivers, David Gibbons, Eric Shoyer, Lindsay Bangs (s) drew 18-18; Brian Smethurst, David Buckton, Fred Knotts, Ray Stephens (s) lost 30-9; Nige Miller, Colin Carter, Mark White, Ken Clark (s) won 21-11; Stuart Hooker, Glyn Dobson, Brian Barnes, Gwilym Morgan (s) lost 21-15.

MIDHURST

Midhurst B 45 Headley B 41

Midhurst won overall by four shots in division four of the Three Counties League, taking three points.

Scores: Alan Ricketts, Howard Seymour & Phil Kingswell won 20-7; Richard Softly, Peter Moller & Stewart Largan lost 20-9; Sue Ralph, Roy Ralph & Phil Wells won 16-14.

Midhurst A 40 Milford A 56

In their Three Counties League match, Midhurst A, in torrential rain, lost to Milford A by 16 shots.

Scores: Jack Lee, Anne Chuter & Gerald Dixon lost 22-10; Catherine Dixon, Bob Butterfield & Dave King lost 18-16; Delphine Clark, Terry Berry & Paul Chuter lost 16-14.

Midhurst B visited Haslemere B but the match was abandoned after eight ends through a waterlogged green with Midhurst leading on all three rinks.

Midhurst 85 Holloway Hill 61

In a friendly, Midhurst, though losing on two rinks, won overall by 24 shots.

Scores: Delphine Clark, Dot Berry & Terry Berry won 35-2; Jack Jurado, Margery Hayward & Paul Chuter drew 17-17; Sue Ralph, Richard Softly & Roy Ralph lost 19-17; Gordon Knight, Anne Chuter & Malcolm Hutchings lost 23-16.

Midhurst entertained Stedham and, though winning on two rinks, lost overall by one shot.

Midhurst 43 Stedham 44

Scores: Stella Tait, Gordon Knight & Bob Butterfield won 19-11; Mike de Jong Smith, Delphine Clark & Malcolm Hutchings lost 22-5; Jack Jurado, Anne Chuiter, Phil Kingswell won 19-11.

PETWORTH

Petworth’s BM League fixture against Hotham was rained off, and the sides took three points each.

The match against Fishbourne brought a resounding six-point 52-23 win, with victory also coming on the additional friendly rink.

Scores (v Fishbourne): Carol Hall, Richard Stevens and Mick Monk won 29-12; Jill Redmond, Selwyn Hall and Bob Turner won 24-11; (friendly): Jim Dormer, Stan Enticknap and Nigel Flynn won 29-11.

MIDDLETON

Storrington 31 Middleton 42

After Middleton men had a first-round win in the PC Cup for the first time in years, the club’s ladies followed suit by winning away to Storrington in a C&M League fixture – for the first time any of the team present could remember.

Scores: Shirley Haywood, Linda Hills, Jane Nurse, Rosemary Gregory won 29-13; Sandra Shere, Pam Leach, Val Maher, Pat Eccles lost 18-13; (friendly): Heather Kempson, Sylvia Booker, Maureen Bravington lost 24-18. Middleton 4pts Storrington 2pts.

Witterings 37 Middleton 15

Middleton lost out at Witterings in a C&M League game in the rain. The ladies playing in a trips friendly were more fortunate – sensibly abandoning their match after 15 ends.

Scores: Sonia Denny, Linda Hills, Jane Nurse, Rosemary Gregory lost 18-9; Sandra Shere, Pam Leech, Val Maher, Mary Wootten lost 19-6; (friendly): Judy Ludley, Heather Kempson, Maureen Bravington - match abandoned.

PAGHAM

A four-rink men’s league match against Witterings ended in an 80-63 win and seven points.

Scores: T Plows, K Robini, M Adams, T Tack drew 18-18; B Sales, J Cox, J Burke, G Cutts won 30-9; C Stone, K Ruffell, R Hilder, P Mayoss lost 21-11; R Pearson, B Smith, D Vaughan, M English won 21-15.

A mixed friendly against Hampton ended in a 74-66 defeat.

Scores: C Stone, A Burrell, B Mumford, P Burrell lost 21-14; S Read, J Cowley, J Cowley, R Read lost 18-16; J Mumford, D Westcott, J Stocker, S Stocker lost 20-13; K Robini, A Calvert, B Calvert, A Ross won 20-18.

A ladies’ double rink game with Lancing saw Pagham win 46-40.

Scores: A Burrell, J Cowley, C Mayoss, G Conley lost 19-18; J Warner, M Donaldson, S Stocker, E Shine lost 21-20.

A ladies’ two-rink C&M League game against Lancing was lost 44-36. pagham took two points.

Scores: A Burrell, J Cowley, S Stocker, G Conley won 20-18; H Dear, A Calvert, E Shine, C Mayoss lost 26-16.

Pagham lost 71-56 to Hayling Island in a mixed friendly.

Scores: D Westcott, R Hilder, Conley won 17-13; K Ruffell, Ruffell, T Tack lost 24-9; J Stocker, K Robini, S Stocker lost 20-12.

INDOOR SCENE

Adur 109 Arun 127

A mixed team from Arun travelled to Adur for a friendly.

Scores: T Arnell, M Winter, T Gibney, C Gilham lost 24-18; V Greenaway, F Hollebone, J Taffurelli, J Newell won 22-16; S Simmonds, G King, B Sales, M Richards won 25-19; I Brooker, S Singleton, J Greenfield, J Brazier won 29-15; J Sparrow, B Lawson, K Young, A Anderson won 17-15; J Sales, G Debenham, D Young, D Latter lost 20-16.

BOGNOR GOODWOODS

Bognor Goodwoods held a charity triples tournament which 12 teams entered – and all thoroughly enjoyed the day.

There was a raffle and afternoon tea and all participants were very generous with donations to the Chestnut Tree children’s hospice and £342.50 was raised.

The club thanked all those who took part and helped.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!