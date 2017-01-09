Arun beaten by county bowlers, but are happy to host Hayes

There’s news from Arun, Donnington and Crablands in our latest bowls round-up.

Get involved in the action by sending your bowls reports, results and pictures to steve.bone@chiobserver.co.uk – and why not call the sports desk on 01243 534128 and book a visit from an Observer photographer?

Arun entertained Hayes & District in a friendly mixed match that Arun took control of from the outset.

ARUN

Arun 116 Sussex County IBA 122

Arun IBC challenged Sussex County IBA to a friendly and the match could have gone either way as the end scores on all six rinks were very close.

Scores: R Lincoln, J Gilpin, S Wilson, G Leaman lost 21-18; R Dear, B Jones, B Pike, B Murry won 21-20; P Easterbrook, D Wright, C Chester, R Hobbs lost 18-12; K Hellyer, A Stewart, J Morris, M English won 24-18; N Waddock, W Branford, P White, R Gardner lost 25-20; J Sparrow, T Nelson, N Hatfield, L Hall won 21-20.

Arun 163 Hayes & District BA 81

Arun entertained Hayes & District in a friendly mixed match that Arun took control of from the outset.

Rinks one, four and six started extremely well with rink four taking ten shots off just two ends.

Scores: L Etherington, M Brand, A Bateman, L Hall won 33-8; S Singleton, K Ball, J Adams, G Leaman won 18-16; J Bumfrey, M Batemen, C Chester, T Dade lost 22-20; F Downing, S Simmonds, P Lichfield, T Sayers won 45-10; E Keywood, R Wiedenheoft, C Burnard, R Gardner won 19-14; S Wilson, J Bumfrey, A Anderson, D Adams won 28-11.

Donnington 49 Hunston 17

Because of difficulties in Hunston providing sufficient players, the teams agreed to play triples.

Scores: Ray Clark, Peter Skinner and skip Allan Banham won 24-10; Chris White, Mike Beal and skip Brian Taylor won 25-7.

Donnington 52 West Wittering 18

Innes Taylor, Alison Beal, Allan Banham and skip Peter Whale represented Donnington on mat one, Terry Taws, Ann Hulbert, Mike Beal, skip Colin Hulbert on mat two, which was very close.

CRABLANDS

Crablands Avocets continued with their winning streak, taking four of the six points away to Midhurst.

Scores: Celia Foot, Sylvie Gray, Elaine Sadler & Alan Foot won 25-10; Peter Latchford, Joan Taylor, Paul Holland & Bill Merritt lost 24-13.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!