Arun ladies proud to reach Yetton semi-final

Arun ladies’ Yetton Trophy bowls team, plus reserves and supporters, travelled to Bristol for their semi-final.

They had a warm welcome from Bristol Bowls Club and representatives from English Indoor Bowling Association.

Well done to Arun ladies for getting through to a national semi-final.

They started well against St Neots and by midway they were a few points ahead, but St Neots pulled away and won 67-55.

St Neots went on to beat Spalding in the final.

Well done to Arun ladies for getting through to a national semi-final.

Scores: Lin Curtis, Eileen Fitch, Sheila Jones, Sue Miles lost 25-12; Diana Mitchell, Bridget Collins, Betty Spicer, April, Janman lost 15-11; Chris Hobbs, June Taffurelli, Margaret Phillips, Denise Latter won 15-14; Viv Greenaway, Sheila Stocker, Gill Conley, Wendy Adams won 17-13. Reserves Iris Brooker, Carol Bowles, Pat Terry.

* Arun ladies played Egerton at Denton Island IBC in an East Sussex v West Sussex battle for the Sussex League championship and ran out winners by 17 shots.

Scores: L Curtis, E Fitch, S Jones & S Miles 25-13; V Greenaway, S Stocker, G Conley & W Adams 11-30; C Hobbs, J Taffurelli, M Phillips & D Latter 35-10; I Brooker, P Corkett, L Hathaway & M Richards 16-7; D Mitchell, B Collins, B Spicer & A Janman 13-23.

PAGHAM

Pagham began their 2017 summer season with a visit from local MP Nick Gibb. Club chairman Peter Quilter welcomed and thanked him for his ongoing support.

Mr Gibb delivered the first bowl of the season and was cheered when it arrived close to the jack. Most members turned out for the opening day and it was enjoyed in warm sunshine and high spirits with the thoughts of a good summer’s bowling.

BOGNOR

The president-versus-captain’s game marked the start of the new season at Bognor Bowls Club.

A total of 46 members played an enjoyable afternoon of bowls which was won 101-78 by the captain’s team.

CRABLANDS / WITTERINGS

The first match of the season was a friendly away to Middleton, which brought a win by three shots. Everyone enjoyed the game and the company.

Scores: C Lewendon, M Bateman and I Ford won 17-13; A Blyth, M Back and M Campbell won 20-17; L Lewendon, C Cornwell and S Blyth drew 15-15; A Bateman, J Cornwell and C Ruler lost 19-15.

At home to Petworth, Crablands won 93-54.

Scores: Jo Green, Joan Taylor and Ian Ford won 34-8; Eric Potz, Richard Green and Cynthia Ruler won 27-9; Pat Osborn, Keith Palin and Doug Muncey won 18-12; Margaret Whittle, Melva Bateman and Rod Shambrook lost 25-14.

Crablands Ladies hosted Witterings Ladies In conditions more like winter than spring, Crablands won this friendly 53-46.

Scores (Crablands names first): Jo Green, Lil Tuck and Sue Blyth beat Teresa Heathorn, Judy Bangs & Barbara Newman 30-8; Chris Lewendon, Val Foyle and Sheila Jones lost 15-12 to Sheila Currell, Ros Hanbury & Carole Tuffin

Pat Osborn, Carole Cornwell, Joan Adams and Mollie Back lost 23-11 to Lesley Thomas, Karen Slogrove, Marina Aylward & Anne May.

LITTLE SPAIN

Little Spain Bowling Club have held the draw for their club competitions.

Club captain Iain Mayes has been drawn against president Trevor Palmer.

Ladies’ singles champuon Annette Iskett will meet club newcomer Heather Saharaee in the first round.

All players will look forward to the tournament finals weekend in August.

Little Spain hold their annual Millennium Trophy competition on Saturday between the men and ladies – always a fun event.

PETWORTH

Petworth BC began their season with two friendly mixed triples matches. In freezing conditions, with a little hail thrown in, they won on one of four rinks at Crablands, then in much better weather they won on two of four at home against Storrington.

Scores v Crablands: Carol Hall, Jim Dormer and Mick Monk lost 34-8; Stan Enticknap, Barry Stanton and Sue Miles lost 16-12; Selwyn Hall, John Steel and Nigel Flynn lost 27-9; Peter Miles, Kathy Williams and Barry Forey won 25-14.

v Storrington: Carol Hall, Stan Enticknap and Bob Turner won 20-13; Selwyn Hall, Roger Lucking and Bob Murray won 29-12; Kathy Williams, Barry Stanton and Mick Monk lost 22-10; Angela Barker, Nigel Flynn and Alan Potter lost 29-8.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!