Athletes are flying in Fittleworth

Fittleworth Flyers Running Club held their annual five-mile race from the village hall.

The day was good for running – overcast and not too warm.

They were lovely races and everyone seemed to be enjoying themselves. We had a lot of positive comments. Tif Proudfoot

The race took place around the beautiful countryside of Fittleworth with ​380 seniors runners and 25 juniors.

The race was won by Andy Massingale from Henfield Joggers in the very good time of 29min 33sec, which is under six miles a mile.​ The first lady home was Liz Stravreski from Portslade Hedgehoppers in 34:22.

​The last runner home took 70 minutes.​

The junior race, just under a mile for seven to 15-year-olds, was won in a very creditable time ​6.36 by Felix Guiel of Arunners.

Runners came from all over West Sussex, and most were members of one of the 17 West Sussex Fun Run League Clubs.

Runners said everything was fantastic, from the course to the marshals and the tea and cakes.

Race director Tif Proudfoot said: “They were lovely races and everyone seemed to be enjoying themselves. We had a lot of positive comments.”

Any profit made will go to Fittleworth charities.

