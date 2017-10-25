Autumn’s here but golf is still in full swing

There was an excellent turnout of 64 seniors for Bognor Golf Club’s Autumn Cup. The high scores reflected the course and condition of the greens, which were near perfect.

After a number of lean years Peter Selby came shooting back into form with a superb 43 points, closely followed by Jim Stephenson, who is excellent form.

Third on countback on 42 was Phil Lee. Division-one winner was Rob Redmond with 38 points, just edging out Richard Beresford on countback.

Division-two winner was Clive Millett with 38. There were six nearest-the-pin prizes, with Mark Ireland nabbing two of them.

Prizes were presented by seniors’ captain Chris Hickling.

Mike Wilson, who won this year’s Fletcher Cup, was presented with his trophy.

Greens maintenance led to some challenging putting in recent Bognor ladies’ competitions. However, everyone enjoyed pleasant weather and some good scores were recorded.

The four-team flag sees the three colours of the flag on the green influencing the number of players’ scores to count.

Results: 1 Nicola Holton, Mary Hardy, Brigitte Paul & Barbara Evans, 2 Lynn Miller, Ann Bushell, Gill Harries & Louise Colvin, 3 Sue Redmond, Andrea Cooper, Carmel du Plessis & Elaine Conisbee.

The Millbourn Cupis the penultimate medal competition of the season. Overall winner of the trophy was Berit Smallcorn.

Results: Silver Division: 1 Berit Smallcorn, 2 Sue Redmond, 3 Chris Tuke, 4 Nicola Holton; Bronze Division A: 1 Debbie Fenton, 2 Jane Russell, 3 Chris Puddicombe. Bronze Division B: 1 Val Robertson, 2 Brigitte Paul, 3 Sheila Hendrick. Bronze Division C: 1st: Pauline Littlejohns, 2nd: Barbara Evans

** Photo is from left to right, Caroline Pilbeam, Norman Lee and Jacqui Humphreys

The winner of the Aggregate Cup for the best scratch scores in the spring and autumn meetings was Sian Southerton.

The autumn meeting four-ball better-ball competition was on a warm and calm day.

Results: 1 Caroline Pilbeam & Jackie Humphreys, 2 Sian Southerton & Teresa Byrne, 3 Lynn Miller & Ann Bushell, 4 Sara Stoneham & Debbie Fenton, 5 Jackie Chamberlain & Jane Finch.

More than 40 men turned out in wet and windy conditions to play in the Sunday Stableford. Chris Lovell won the competition with an excellent 41 points. New member Kevin Moore came second with 40 and third on countback was Trevor Pulleyblank.

Brothers Liam and Ryan Maskell won the men’s Daily Mail Foursomes Medal qualifier with a gross 72, nett 66.

Dave Turner and Dave Chalmers came second on countback with gross 82, nett 67, edging out Alan Simmonds and Roy Tidy who scored gross 74, nett 67. Liam and Ryan progress to represent Bognor in the national competition next year.

Bognor seniors made their longest trip of the season to Royal Winchester. The course and greens were in fabulous condition, but Bognor struggled to putt, and after their surprise win last year, it was back to the normal for a 5-1 loss. Richard Perry and Andy Isitt scored an excellent 6&5 win.

Results: David Turner & Mick Matthews lost 4&3, Chris Hickling & Trevor Till lost 2&1, Richard Perry & Andy Isitt won 6&5, Roy Kempson & Rob Redmond lost 6&5, Richard Beresford & John Woodhead lost 5&4, Ian Bright & Alan Fitzgerald lost 6&5.

Bognor seniors hosted Ham Manor after a pre-game breakfast. The match went one way then the other, until Bognor just sneaked ahead 4-3, but the last match went emphatically to Ham Manor and the match finished 4-4.

Results: David Chalmers & Steve King won 1up, Richard Perry & David Turner lost 3&2, Sean Francis & Ken Catt won 1up, Richard Kaemena & Mike Wadley lost 3&2, Jim Stephenson & Ray Leggett lost 1 down, Richard Beresford & Alan Fitzgerald won 4&3, Chris Hickling & Paul Black won 2 up, Clive Millett & Hugh Diaper lost 4&3.

CHICHESTER

Anthony Denton won the Autumn Tower Trophy with 39 points. He put in a strong finish to his round with five pars and a birdie

on the last six holes.

There was only a one-point difference between the winner and the first five places. From second to fifth, all on 38 points, were Chris Penny, Jim Robertson, Richard Parker and Mike Snuggs. Fifteen golfers played to their handicap and 14 players scored four points on a single hole.

* Chichester veterans had their prizegiving ceremony.

Pictured, from left, are D Galloway (Rob Baldwin Award), J Galvin (Eclectic category-four), D Hagell (Founders Trophy), B Morgan (Eclectic category two/three), M Powell-Jones (Claret Jug), C Penny (Captain’s Cup and RGH Order of Merit), J Styles (Spring Trophy & scratch championship), A Denton (Autumn Trophy), M Mould (Singles and Doubles Knockouts), G Bell (Doubles Knockout), N Wood (Singles Plate).

SELSEY

Selsey veterans had their last presentation day of the year and 34 members took to the course to play 14 holes on a day that started overcast but saw the sun break through.

The course was still in good condition and after the match, members retired to the clubhouse and the presentations began with the awarding of many bottles of wine and spirits.

The following awards of note were overseen by veterans’ captain Reg Ewens.

The Dennis Sanderson Putter was awarded to Marcus Whiting. The veterans’ championship cup was won by Bob Anderson and the handicap championship cup was won by Graham Watson.

Veterans’ secretary Gary Wood was awarded the Jack Wildgoose Tankard.

The Summer Doubles Cup was won byBob Anderson and Terry Chapman.

The veterans’ section have had a good season this year with the membership increasing and the new club pro Gary Hughes giving group lessons to the members on Tuesday mornings, which has proved successful and entertaining.

Members are hoping for a mild winter so our golf isn’t cancelled too many times.

COWDRAY PARK

Thirty-six Cowdray ladies played in the October Medal on a cloudy day.

Results - Div 1 - 1 Jill Parry nett 78; 2 Fiona Sapsworth 79; 3 Marilyn Davis 80; Div 2 - 1 Vicky Lush 76; 2 Kate O’Kelly 77; 3 Jo Fife 78; Div 3 - 1 Sue Smith 74; 2 Pauline Alexander 79; 3 Julia Kelly 80.

CHRIS MCDONNELL COLUMN

A few weeks have passed since our historic PGA Cup victory over the USA, when Great Britain and Ireland won 16-10 at Foxhills in Surrey to retain the Llandudno Trophy for the first time since 1984.

It’s been a great time to reflect and share with others the amazing experience of being a part of an incredible team.

At the time, each team member was focused on the job in hand and there was very little time to reflect and observe the experience.

I’m very proud to have represented Great Britain and Ireland and very happy I contributed to the victory by winning my foursomes match on the second day.

My singles match was a great game, against the No1 American PGA professional Rich Berbarian jnr. I felt I was playing very well and was one up after nine holes, then my opponent decided to unleash two eagles and three birdies which saw me lose the game 4&3.

Despite the result it certainly didn’t feel like losing, as the whole focus was on the team and what we achieved together.

Our success would never had been possible without the hard work of captain Albert Mackenzie and his vice-captains Cameron Clark and Martyn Thompson.

They really left no stone unturned and created a well-bonded team that was able to fight any challenge.

Now, as my focus has turned back to the academy, I really hope this achievement can inspire our junior players at Golf At Goodwood. There is a huge amount of talented youngsters at Goodwood and we are now starting to create the ideal environment for them to develop their games.

Keep an eye on our website and social media channels for our junior events and coaching this coming winter at Golf At Goodwood.

Chris McDonnell is Golf at Goodwood acedemy manager – see @goodwood_golf on Twitter or go to www.goodwood.com/sports/golf