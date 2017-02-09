Billy granted pro boxing licence

St Gerards Boxing Club’s Billy Lavelle has been granted his professional licence by the British Boxing Board of Control.

After passing the interview process, approval was subject to him passing a medical and MRI scan.

Lavelle, who has boxed out of the St Gerards gym since its opening 15 years ago, had a short break from the sport before deciding to make his mark again in the pro ranks.

Coach and dad Gerry Lavelle said: “I’ve never seen Billy so focused in training in all his career. He is definitely stepping up to the mark in his quest for boxing glory.

“He trains six days a week – two days at our gym for bags, mitts, pads and sparring, one day at a number of gyms we use elsewhere and he attends the Core Results gym in Chichester.

“There, specialist private trainers put him through his paces in strength and conditioning techniques building up his core muscles for additional power.”

Lavelle is sponsored by the Curian Medical/Mind Group, which has helped him make good progress.

He also does road training in addition to all these sessions, with many early mornings running up the hills of Goodwood and Amberley in all weathers, increasing his stamina for tricky tests that await as a professional.

Billy’s promoter/manager is Steve Goodwin, with his debut bout coming on April, 22 at the famous York Hall in Bethnal Green, East London.

Lavelle will debut at 140lb in the light-welter division and hopes to challenge for belts within 18 months.

Tickets will be available soon from Gerry Lavelle with all local support gathered welcome.

