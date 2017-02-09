Bird to lead Century’s Ginetta GT5 return

Century Motorsport are to continue their expansion by making a return to Protyre Motorsport Ginetta GT5 Challenge in 2017.

With talented 16-year-old Chichester-based driver Max Bird announced as the lead racer for Century.

Bird caught the attention of many during a brilliant debut season. Competing in the Simpson Race Products Ginetta Junior Championship, Bird netted four podiums, two fastest laps and a fourth-placed finish overall during a stunning 2016.

Having enjoyed a number of successful seasons in British Karting, the multiple Kart race-winner is hoping to take his experience into Ginetta GT40 and mount a serious title assault.

He said: “I am very excited to be joining Century Motorsport for 2017. They are a professional team who I feel will provide me with the car, knowledge and experience to win.

“I am expecting it to be a very difficult year with tough competition and some new tracks to learn. I’m going to push myself to achieve the best finishes possible.

“To start with I will be setting my sights on podiums and if I achieve that then I will be gunning for the title - which I expect to be a significant challenge - but I do think I am capable of it with my experience of the car and the tracks. Also, the help of a great team and my very supportive parents will stand me in good stead.”

