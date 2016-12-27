Bognor boxing night is a knockout success

The Rotary Club of Bognor’s 33rd annual charity boxing dinner at Butlin’s was a sell-out. Some 320 diners and a further 100 standing spectators ensured a great atmosphere.

This year the show was completely rejuvenated with the help of David Dear and David Larner, with music, smoke effects and lighting introduced, along with MC Bob May, ring girl Olivia and comedian Miki Travis.

Members of the officiating body, the ABA, said this was the best dinner show for many years.

The boxing this year was second to none featuring bouts between Sussex and Kent, Sussex won 7-5.

Best Bognor ABC boxer of the night Lukas Andriunavicius was presented with the Des Porter Trophy, and the Steve Clinton Memorial Cup was presented by Lee Penson to Alfie Winter from the Battlebridge club.

The net amount raised by Rotary was £7,481 and thanks went to the management and staff of Butlins for all their help and to the organisers, sponsors and supporters for making it a truly memorable evening.

