Bognor Golf Club still going strong 125 years on

Bognor GC is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year.

The week of July 3 to 9 has been nominated as ‘125 week’ and it is packed with some super competitions for seniors, ladies, juniors and mixed events. It culminates with a grand gala dinner on July 8, followed the next day by a golfing fun day and hog roast.

There are still places available for the am-am day on Thursday, July 6 – if anyone is interested please call the club.

In honour of the 125th anniversary, Bognor seniors hosted the 125 inter-club day and invited two players from the 18 local clubs it regularly plays and paired them off with two Bognor players. So 72 players teed off under glorious blue skies.

Prizes of beautiful crystal plaques were to be given to the visitors’ and Bognor’s top three pairs. Following a two-course dinner, seniors’ captain Chris Hickling presented the plaques and prizes for nearest the pins and a few fun prizes as well. All agreed the event was a terrific occasion and there were calls for Bognor to celebrate a 126th anniversary next year!

The winning visitors’ pair were Waterlooville’s Keith Ward and Alan Nash with 47 points, ahead on countback of Corhampton’s John McStravick and Wayne Talkes with 46. Third were Southwick Park’s Peter Wright and David Jenkins.

The winning Bognor pair were Richard Perry and Brian Wolstencroft with 48 points; second, also with 48, were Ian Bright and Clive Millett and third with 44 were Jim Stephenson and Andy Isitt.

Bognor seniors played two matches.

At home to Petersfield, match captain Mike Oates and Jim Stephenson led the way with an excellent 5&4 win. Four more matches were won by Bognor, who ran out winners 5&1.

In the second match Bognor visited Cowdray Park and after a grand breakfast their match captain David Turner led the team into a 1-0 lead with partner Steve King with a 2&1 win against Cowdray’s Phil Harrison and John Durrell.

Cowdray went on to win four out of the next five matches to win 4½-1½.

Scores: v Petersfield – Mike Oates & Jim Stephenson won 5&4 over Tim Allen & Chris May, Richard Perry & Ian Bright won 5&4 over David Arnold & Brian Phillips, David Turner & Mick Matthews won 6&5 over Hugh Rosewarne, Brian Wolstencroft & Roger Selway lost 3&2 to Derek Harrison & Mike Bee, Vlive Millett & Paul Cooper won 3&2 over Arthur Kerrison & Richard Perry, Ken Catt & Ray Leggett won 1up over Ray Couzens & Peter Marchant.

v Cowdray Park – David Turner & Steve King won 2&1 over Phil Harrison & John Durrell, Ray Leggettt & Roy Kempson halved with Colin Tebbutt & Robin Phillips, Richard Perry & Roger Selway lost 1 down to Terry Adsett & Mike Hughes, Clive Millett & Mick Matthews lost 4&2 to Rob Doney & Mel Millburn, David Chalmers & Alastair Murray lost 5&4 to Mick King & David Wickham, John Woodhead & Brian Wolstencroft lost 4&3 to Roy Penrose & Trevor Edwards.

The seniors made the short journey to Worthing and match manager David Turner boasted it was Bognor’s best team for a long while. The players responded to his rallying call and ended up 6-2 victors. This was Bognor’s first win at Worthing in a very long time.

It didn’t start too well with seniors’ captain Chris Hickling and new boy Roy Kempson losing heavily, but four wins on the trot for Bognor paved the way and the last two pairings for Bognor both had excellent wins to seal the match.

Results: Chris Hickling & Roy Kempson lost 3&1 to Mike Hyatt & Ian MacDonald, Peter Lott & Bob Young won 1up over Keith Forshaw & Frank Phillips, Mike Oates & David Turner won 1up over Geoff Howard & Chris Burbidge, Steve King & Roger Selway won 4&3 over Martin Laker & Nobby Wyatt, Trevor Till & Andy Isitt won 574 over John Wilson & Roger Ruby, Richard Hedge & Alan Fitzgerald lost 2 down to Graham Smith & Peter Goad, Clive Millett & David Chalmers won 5&4 over Hugh Frew & Arther Nicholls, Richard Beresford & Mick Matthews won 4&3 over Gordon Harrison & Peter Hewitt.

Bognor held its over-50s four-man team event and 172 visitors played, a glowing tribute to the event as numbers increase year by year.

Club manager James McLean and his team of helpers organised this logistical challenge very well. The competition is played with a morning and afternoon split with prizes being awarded for the first five teams in both periods. There is also an overall winners’ prize, which went to Lee-on-the-Solent GC’s team.

Results: AM winners with 112pts, Rowlands Castle (Brian Parkins, Peter Badger, Chris Toothill, Roy Marshall); 2 Pyecombe IV 112 (Frank Dennis, Pat Coleman, George Eves, Tim Gleave); 3 Highwoods II 111pts (Michael Cotton, Norman Carberry, Jeff Comber, Dave Pritchard);

PM winners Lee-on-the-Solent 115 (David Purlong, Steve Jones, Steve Buggins, Steve Fox), 2 Guildford 111 (Graham Bazley, Henry Cubitt, Martin Trevaskis, Graham Gosling); 3 Ham Manor 110 (Kevin Wilson, Colin Davies,Ivor Mitchell, Dave Rushton)

CHICHESTER

The ladies’ division-one team are through to the quarter-final knockout stage, having won all their matches so far. They beat The Nevill 6-1 at home then trounced Cooden Beach 7-0, also at home. One match remains, against Ham Manor.

The division-one team comprises Kathy Donohoe, Jennifer Sherwood, Lisa Mitchelmore, Caroline Hawkes, Sang Porter, Helen Ball and Rachel Greenland.

The Chichester division-two team beat The Nevill 6-1 and Royal Eastbourne 6-1, both at home, but lost their last match at Royal Eastbourne 6-1 so will finish second in the group to Royal Ashdown.

The Ladies beat the men in the annual Courtesy Cup match 5-3.

Other results: Qualifying Stableford - 1 Yvonne Dunckley 40, 2 Jane Buckley 38, 3 Vena Lee 36. Waltz - 1 Rachel Hutchison, Vena Lee, Maria Mills 72; 2 Lynne Plowman, Hannah Stephens, Pam Hart 70; 3 Yvonne Dunckley, Margaret Roberts-West, Sue Bond 62.

The annual Invitation day was cancelled because of the weather but £82 was raised for the lady captain’s charity from the auction of the floral table decorations made by Jennifer Fidler.

Chichester veterans played their championship competition in fine weather with both courses in very good condition.

The opening round on the Tower course was dominated by two octogenarians in the handicap event.

Brian Melbourn, whose ambition has always been to post a gross score equal or less than his age, achieved this with a fine 82 (nett 65) to be the early leader. His lead was shortlived as Mike Beer, past champion from the late 1990s, rolled back the clock with a magnificent nett 64.

Neither was able to hold on to their lead in the second round on the Cathedral course although Melbourn did manage a nett 74 which enabled him to secure the cup for the over-75s.

The handicap event was won by vets’ vice-captain Mike Skinner, who played brilliantly, and with rounds of nett 66 and 67 he won the trophy by three shots from Robert Stainsby and Brian Holden.

The scratch event had a more familiar look to it. The first day was won by perennial contender Nick Hobbs who played really well for his 77 and a two-stroke lead at halfway.

He fought hard in the second round to secure second place but could not match the brilliance of John Styles, who became vets’ champion for the fourth time in succession with rounds of 79 and 78 and an overall gross total of 157.

Results - Vets’ champion - John Styles 157 gross; 2 Nick Hobbs 162; 3 Paul Compton 165; 4 Anthony Denton 170; 5 Graham Probert 171. Handicap champion - Mike Skinner 133 nett; 2 Robert Stainsby 136; 3 Brian Holden 136; 4 Brian Melbourn 139; 5 Clive Boon 141. Seniors’ Cup - Brian Melbourn.

COWDRAY PARK

Thirty-five ladies played in the Jill Bridger Stableford on a beautiful day with a course in superb condition.

The winner of the Jill Bridger Cup was Julia Kelly with an amazing score of 39 points. Catherine Staples was runner-up with 37 and Glenda Luff came in third with 36+.

Cowdray Park seniors travelled to Hindhead to face the Stags on one of the toughest courses that they play on all season.

Last year Cowdray achieved a creditable 4-4 draw, but this year despite a sterling effort, Cowdray were beaten 6-2 .

David Wickham, recently made the new match manager for Hindhead, teamed up with David Tilley but fell behind early on. They fought back but the Hindhead captain and Eddy Gulliver struck a series of pars to win 4&3 at the 16th.

Next out were the low-handicap Cowdray pair of Alan Gormley and Robin Phillips, who had a magnificent battle but lost on the 18th.

Peter Hallt had a an excellent front nine and, with admirable supporting play by his partner Mike King, achieved Cowdray’s only win, 4&3.

Derek Smith almost single-handedly led partner Mike Hughes to a very creditable half.

Another hard-fought half was gained when Cowdray’s Mark Kelly and Brian Brockhurst shared their spoils.

Bruce Spooner and Gary Strowbridge fought back from three down before losing at the last hole.

Match manager David Wickham thanked Hindhead for their hospitably. The sides meet at Cowdray in August.

Results: Wickham & Tilley lost 4&3, Gormley & Phillips lost 1 down, Hallt and King won 4&3, Smith and Hughes halved, Kelly and Brockhurst halved, Spooner and Strowbridge lost 1 down.

On a very windy day Cowdray seniors hosted Bognor. Cowdray needed the pick-me-up that a good breakfast can give, and the mood after eggs and bacon was a lot more confident.

Cowdray got off to a sticky start with captain for the day Phil Harrison and John Durrell losing 2&1.

Colin Tubbutt and Robin Phillips had an amicable drawn game. Then the tide turned for Cowdray, winning the last four matches.

Terry Adsett and Mike Hughes both late replacements for the team won a very tense up and down match one up. Rob Doney and Mel Melburn had a fine victory 4&2.

Mike King and David Wickham won the first six holes with pars, but Bognor’s David Chalmers birdied the eighth – but Bognor were eventually beaten 5&4.

Roy Penrose and Trevor Edwards performed well together, winning 4&3. This meant Cowdray reversed their earlier defeat of 3½-2½ at Bognor, winning 4½-1½.

All the matches were played and enjoyed in great spirit, everybody enjoying the quality of the course. It was agreed this very popular fixture will be 16-a-side next year.

Results – Harrison and Durrell lost 2&1, Tebbutt and Phillips Halved, Hughes and Adsett won 1 up, Doney and Millburn won 4&2, King and Wickham won 5&4, Penrose and Edwards won 4&3

GOODWOOD

Goodwood’s popular academy open day is returning on Saturday, June 24.

The academy is aiming to drive participation in the game by offering complimentary taster sessions, which will be fun for the whole family.

The day is designed for all levels of golfer, from complete beginners to frequent players and will be held under the supervision of a highly-qualified team of PGA professionals.

Chris McDonnell, Golf At Goodwood academy manager and PGA professional said: “We are providing complimentary lessons for all abilities, inclusive of juniors, women and men, with sessions running throughout the day.

“Junior golf tasters and ladies’ Get into Golf sessions will be running every hour, with individual golf lessons running every 30 minutes.

“During the sessions there will be a chance to learn the basics, while being offered guidance and tips, with all equipment provided on the day.

“There will be fun activities such as face painting for children, mini golf and longest-drive competitions, while Benross and US Kids will demo their kit. Complimentary snacks, drinks and gift bags will be available throughout the day.”

The academy offers the perfect environment for golfers of all ages and abilities to develop, learn and, most importantly, have fun while playing golf.

With exceptional practice facilities offering covered driving range bays, a SAM putting studio, private coaching rooms and golf swing video analysis, the academy can provide expert tuition in order to improve players’ skills.

Lady golfers from across the south took to the greens at Goodwood for women’s golf day, an international initiative that celebrates those already playing and encourages women new to the sport to give it a go.

Golf At Goodwood hosted a This Girl Golfs event that included a range of activities, including a mini pilates taster, a warm-up at the Academy, rounds on the Park course and a barbecue and drinks on the hotel’s Cedar Lawn. Rohnish hosted a pop-up shop and fashion show and prizes for the 18-hole competition were presented by European Tour player and Goodwood ambassador Holly Aitchison.

The academy held complimentary 45-minute sessions from 10am to 4pm, run by Academy manager Chris McDonnell, which were for ladies who had never played before and those coming back a bit rusty.

McDonnell went through the basics of technique and swing and finished off by putting these new skills to the test, with a variety of challenges on both the driving range and par-three course.

For many attending it was a chance to try a game they had previously perceived as inaccessible.

Highlighting the friendly, relaxed and social side to golf, the day ended with ladies who had never before met exchanging numbers and organising times to get together and practice.

Goodwood’s finest junior golfers arrived to the Downs course for a shot at the title of junior club champion 2017. A field of 13 boys and one girl eagerly hit the greens, surrounded by family wishing them well.

The tournament was an 18-hole medal format with prizes for the top two gross scores and the top two nett scores.

Also at stake was a chance to qualify for the Telegraph Vitality Junior Championship held at Quinta Do Lago, Portugal and televised by Sky Sports.

The white tees were almost back to the plates and the wind was particularly strong. However, they fought hard and some fantastic golf was played.

Ethan Stride (handicap 17) made a birdie on the eighth; a fantastic seven-iron shot from Joe Sykes (6) finished close to a difficult pin position on the 15th, and a risky final drive from Alexander Westerdijk (9) paid off.

The clubhouse leader, as Westerdijk’s group approached the 18th green, was William O’Halloran (9) with gross 83. The final group of Max Herring (6) and Sykes were beginning to make their way down the final hole when up ahead, Westerdijk rolled his putt in for a bogey five securing a gross 80.

The pressure shifted to defending champion Sykes, who had just bogeyed the 17th. He needed to make par on the last hole if he was to knock Westerdijk from top spot and retain his title.

It was an unfortunate finish for Sykes, whose putt for par edged past the hole to finish with a gross 81 making this the runner-up; a position which had to be settled on countback to Jamie Burchell (10), who played brilliantly and finished third.

The nett competition was won by Burchell with 71 and runner-up was Yasmin Hang (9) also with 71, missing out on countback. Nearest the pin prizes were picked up by Sykes at the 12th and O’Halloran, closest after two shots on the sixth.

The top four nett scores of the day came from Burchell, Westerdijk, Hang and O’Halloran who have been invited to represent Goodwood in the Paraons Memorial Trophy, a 36-hole county foursomes event later this summer.

Chris McDonnell, Goodwood academy manager, hosted the prizegiving and the competitors were treated to a wonderful acceptance speech from their new club champion Westerdijk.

LITTLEHAMPTON

The ladies’ section of Littlehampton Golf Club hosted a very successful ladies’ open, when 84 players from 20 different clubs played a Bowmaker competition in blustery but dry conditions.

All enjoyed their day with plenty of refreshments. Ladies’ captain Janet Madell presented the prizes.

Results - 1 Jackie Mccall, Caroline Adderley, Sue Kidd, Maureen Haswell from Betchworth Park 104pts; 2 Jane Rodgers, Sally Brown, Kim Clements, Lisa O’Donnell from Ifield 100pts; 3 Alex Lewicka, Loise Birley, Nicky Weeks. Edme Murray from Easthampstead, 99pts; 4 Sarah Pinsent, Judy Boardley, Lesley Dudgeon, Deryn Hemment from Tyrells Wood 97pts; Nearest the pin, 3rd hole - Mary Rook from Alresford; Nearest the pin, 16th - Debby Binny from Rowlands Castle.

For Littlehampton GC’s seniors, almost halfway through the season, matches and competitions are coming fast. Over recent weeks, they have played nine matches and completed four competitions.

Five matches have been played at home with wins against Singing Hills, West Sussex and Petersfield, a loss to Hindhead and a halved match with West Hove.

Away, they have not fared as well with losses to The Dyke, Cowdray Park, Ham Manor and Rowlands Castle.

The greensomes Stableford was won by John Brindley and Nigel Smith with 44 points; second with 43 were Pat Barratt and Geoff Spooner, third with 41 John Miller and Graham Robinson.

The Alan Charman Trophy was won by George Clark with 72 nett on a very testing day with strong crosswinds. Second was Nigel Smith with 74 and third Malcolm Miller 75.

The Centenary Medal winner was Norman Tinson with 66 nett, second with 67 was Dennis Osborne, third with 68 Barry Lambert.

The Jubilee Trophy was won by Malcolm Porter with 66 net, second with 67 Mark Wilmer and third on 67 Jan De Vries.

