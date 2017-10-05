Bognor pool league set for 28th year

Bognor Regis Pool League is in its 28th year and the new season begins tooday (Oct 5).

The season will comprise 23 teams from 14 different venues, stretching from Elmer to Pagham.

There will be two divisons, a divisional cup for each division and a league cup.

As well as the league, there will be singles, doubles, three-man and women’s competitions which will take place throughout the season and on seperate days to help with pub revenue.

Chairman Kane Mann, who has led the league for five years, said: “The main goal for us running the league is to keep the 300-plus players that we have in the league happy and to bring business into the community by making sure that the local pubs have a busy and fun night every Thursday.”

Line-ups: Div 1 - Bear A, Bear B, Claremont A, Hardwicke A, Lamb Legends, Lamb Steyne, Legends, Pagham Lions, Sports Club 2016, Station Sure Shots, The Lion Kings.

Div 2: Cabin Chiefs, Legion of Doom, Railway Clubbers A, Railway Clubbers B, Sports Club, Station Nomads, Station Oddballs, Station Steamers, The Elmer, The George Dragons, The Hardwicke B, The Thatch.

Watch out for weekly updates from the league in the Observer.