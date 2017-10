The Bognor Pool League - now in its 28th year - is up and running and its results will be featuring regularly in the Observer.

Here are the latest results:

Div 1 - Bear B 5 Legends 4; Hardwicke A 2 Lamb Legends 7; Lamb Steyne 4 Bear A 5; Pagham Lions 4 Station Sure Shots 5; Sports Club 2016 3 The Lion Kings 6. Div 2 - Cabin Chiefs 5 Railway Clubbers A 4.