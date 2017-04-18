Bognor rugby youngsters Stoop to conquer

Bognor RFC’s under-tens were invited to play at a tournament organised by Harlequins.

The tournament was to be scored on teamwork, sportsmanship, respect and ‘the Harlequins way’. The scoring was out of five in each category.

The prize for the highest two scoring teams was to play an exhibition game on the pitch at the Twickenham Stoop during the half-time break of the Premiership game between Harlequins and Newcastle Falcons.

Bognor managed to score a maximum 20 in two games and 19 in the third, allowing them to play in the half-time game. Coaches Steve Andrews, Adam Shepheard and Lee Russell were very proud of the team and the way they played.

In the exhibition match, Bognor played Worthing and it ended 1-1.

Bognor: Harry Shepheard, Samuel Russell, Seth Hopwood, Sean Andrews, Ben Riley, Sean Carroll, Bertie Gregson, Max Wheelhouse, Ethan Kearns, Fenton Walker and Tristan Absalom.

