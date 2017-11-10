Bognor Seniors hold their last ‘Major’ of the year

Bognor Seniors held their last ‘Major’ of the year last week. Known as The Poppy Day Competition, members who were in a service played for that team in a team competition, and were joined by many non-services members.

Each of the four services; Army, RAF, Navy and Home Guard had 21 players representing them and on a beautiful warm autumnal day the scoring was excellent.

Pam Leach, Theresa Kramer, Jacqui Humphreys, Caroline Pilbeam and Jane Russell the new Lady Captain.

The winning service team was The Home Guard, with Brian Wolstencroft taking the trophy on behalf of the team. The Poppy stableford was won by Roger Leverton’s with an excellent 42pts, just edging out Taff Coulton on 41pts, third on countback was last year’s winner Phil Connisbee.

Each service’s next best scores were awarded prizes Navy – Richard Beresford, RAF – Gee Fenwick, Army – Gary Steventon and Home Guard – Ray Leggett.

There were a host of other prizes presented as well, far too many to mention. Senior Captain Chris Hickling presented the prizes after a hearty bangers and mash meal.

The whole event was superb and thanks were made to most of the Senior’s Committee in organising the day. All players then took part in a serenade of Wartime musical classics.

Trophies from competitions played earlier in the year were also presented by Captain Hickling. The Reg Pain was won by Trevor Till. The Jack Lemmer was won by Andy Isitt.

The Tregear was won by Keith Argent and the Woody Pairs by Richard Kaemena & Andy Isitt.

Ladies section: October has been a very good month for golf at Bognor Regis GC. The course is still in excellent conditions, despite the storms. The first competition of the month was the Medal Final on 3rd October. The winner of the Medal Cup was Nicola Holton.

The full results are as follows:

Silver Division - 1st: Nicola Holton, 2nd: Suzanne Taylor, 3rd: Caroline Pilbeam & 4th: Sue Meloy. Bronze Division A - 1st: Sally Cameron, 2nd: Barbara Stevens, 3rd: Jane Russell. Bronze Division B - 1st: Jane Finch, 2nd: Jan Ireland. Bronze Division C - 1st: June Smith

The Ladies Committee played a friendly match against Littlehampton ladies on 6th October. This annual match was at home and was followed by a very nice cream tea. The Bognor ladies won the shield back from Littlehampton.

The final match of Wendy Johnson’s captainship year was the Captain’s v Secretary’s team. The result was a 6½ to 6½ draw.

The new Lady Captain’s Drive In was on a dry and overcast day, although the sun did break through for a while later in the afternoon. 18 teams of 4 took part in the shotgun competition. The winners were: 1st - Pam Leach, Caroline Pilbeam, Jacqui Humphreys & Theresa Kramer, 2nd - Chloe Briance, Sian Southerton, Sophie James & Janet Carter, 3rd- Sue Sidebotham, Sue Meloy, Shona Rochford & Jackie Chamberlain.

The Stableford competition on 24th October was held on a damp and overcast day. However, the ladies turned out in force as usual.

The winners were:

Silver Division - 1st: Jacqui Humphreys, 2nd: Heather Tidy, 3rd: Pam Leach, 4th: Sian Southerton. Bronze Division A - 1st: Jackie Chamberlain, 2nd: Louise Colvin, 3rd: Georgina McCormack. Bronze Division B - 1st: Kim Mercer, 2nd: Andrea Cooper, 3rd: Val Robertson. Bronze Division C - 1st: Mary Hardy, 2nd: Karen Crichton.

The final competition in October was the qualifier for the Daily Mail Foursomes. The winners were 1st: Sue Monger & Sheila Sargeant, 2nd: Chloe Briance & Wendy Johnson, 3rd: Caroline Pilbeam & Louise Colvin, 4th: Sue Meloy & Gill Twyford, 5th: Bridget Samuels & June Salt, 6th: Sophie James & Sara Stoneham.