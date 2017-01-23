Bognor squash seconds show firsts how it’s done

Bognor’s squash teams resumed the second half of the season in their respective divisions with contrasting results.

The second team travelled to play Chichester R&FC thirds and came away with a good win which maintained their top spot in the league.

The home team’s No5 Sam Winterhalder was the only winner against Bognor’s James Norman. Winterhalder started strongly but Norman came back well before the home player clinched the match taking the next two games after the closest finish in the fourth - score 9-0, 7-9, 9-3, 9-8.

There was another good battle in the fourth-string match with Bognor’s Ben Skinner coming out on top in a topsy-turvy encounter against Kamran Ala.

The Chichester player fought hard to stay in the match levelling at 2-2 after the tightest fourth game but Skinner took the honours winning 9-2, 7-9, 9-1, 9-10, 9-3.

There was no such struggle for Bognor No3 Zoe Shardlow who beat Troy Greyling in straight games 9-5, 9-0, 9-3, nor for Jon Corke with his seventh 3-0 in a row, this time against Jonathan Greyling - score 9-6, 9-0, 9-1.

In the top-string encounter Glen Peskett for Bognor was another straight-games winner against Robert Norman, who contested the third game to the wire but could not get the breakthrough with the visitor winning 9-0, 9-4, 10-8.

Bognor took 18 points to Chichester’s five.

The first team were less successful in their visit to Horsham. Despite some really good performances and close games, they went down 5-0.

Will Burley had a great match with Ahmet Ahmet in a high-scoring encounter and came back well to lead 2-1, but the home player just had the edge winning 10-8, 7-9, 4-9, 9-6, 9-6.

Bognor’s Zoe Shardlow edged the close first game but the home No4 Chris Mason responded and took the next three to win 9-10, 9-4, 9-6, 9-6 and Bognor’s Glen Peskett lost 3-1 against Rob Norman. Peskett levelled at 1-1 but Norman finally saw off the challenge winning 9-5, 5-9, 9-4, 9-7.

Pat Jones was at No2 for Bognor but was really out of touch against Adam Donoghue who won 9-4, 9-0, 9-0 and James Norman for Horsham had the better of Bognor captain Greg Jansz, who started well but just missed out in the decisive third game before the home player wrapped up the tie and the match - score 3-9, 9-6, 10-9, 9-5.

Horsham took 20 points to Bognor’s five.

There is not a home match for Bognor until February 10 when Arun Leisure visit Hawthorn Road to face the hosts’ second team. Visitors welcome - details on 01243 865462 or the club website.

