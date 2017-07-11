Bognor trampolining talents are bouncing along

Dragonflyers trampolinist Anya Johnston regained her form to qualify for yet another individual national final.

Johnston, currently sitting GCSE exams, has made every British gymnastics national development individual and team final since the structure was created – along with every individual national league final since it has existed, a tremendous achievement over a vast number of years.

The Bognor-based trampoline club are expanding and now offer recreational sessions.

Put this alongside British schools, Elite finals and international finals it’s easy to see why Johnston is an inspiration and excellent role model to the younger Dragonflyers members.

Johnston finished a close fifth in the top category of the day – NPD7 for 15/16 girls – in Birmingham while part of the southern-region team to take crucial points.

Team-mate Izzy Hauxwell also qualified for national finals at Telford in July when she finished in a fantastic fourth place, narrowly missing a medal again in the elite NDP7 category for 13/14yrs. Hauxwell is racking up a large number of consecutive UK finals.

Young Rosie Budge missed out on qualifying by the narrowest of margins, just 0.1 of a point, in the 11/12 yrs advanced category NDP5 in her secound regional team finals.

Dragonflyers are one of the rare clubs to have two regional coaches.

* The flight to Newcastle for Rosie Budge wasn’t the only thing to keep her floating on air as the Dragonflyers youngster made the top eight in the National League final.

Budge finished seventh after two routines out of a large field in the 12-13 yrs L3 category to take crucial points with her stunning routines in only her second league performance.

Lucy Hijmans, also new to the league, finished a tremendous 20th position in one of the largest groups of the day (50), 13/14 yrs L3, with Libby Morton, battling health issues, showed great determination to take 30th.

Sofija Kalnicenko participated at the very top of league competition at L1. After a disappointing set she excelled in her three doubles to take bronze in the 13/14 yrs class.

Izzy Hauxwell took fifth position in a strong L2 category and with a 7. 6 difficulty routine in the pipeline, Flyers expect Hauxwell to join Kalnicenko at L1 later this season.

With the girls all working on tougher routines, the autumn season looks positive.

