Bowlers keep busy - indoors and out

West Sussex short mat bowls held an over-60s pairs tournament and 26 pairs from across the county competed.

The teams played six games against random opponents and then the top four played off in semi-finals and final to decide the winners.

In the final the Bognor pair could not find their form from the semi-final and with the Mannings Heath pair on top form they dominated the game to run out winners 10-0.

The first semi-final matched the Bognor pair of Eric and Brenda Jones against Crablands’ Marion Hatch and Infinity’s Denise Kirby. The Bognor pair took an early lead and were in control all the way through the game to run out winners 7-4. The other semi-final matched Lavant’s Jackie Lee and Terry Haigh against John Henderson and Ken Williams from Mannings Heath.

This was a close-fought game with the lead changing hands all the way through. In the final end the Lavant pair led by one shot and were holding one for the win but with the last bowl of the game Williams turned this into two shots for Mannings Heath to win 6-5.

ARUN

Arun ladies visited Wey Valley but won on only one rink, losing 136-97.

Scores: C Hobbs, L Carthew, R Wedenheuft, G Conley won 25-14; O Fidgeon, I Brooker, S Jones, M Phillips lost 18-15; J Boucher, S Simmonds, J Whitfield, B Jones lost 24-18; A Payne, E Lawrence, P Jones, B Spicer lost 21-13; V Greenaway, R Hedger, M Potter, C Bowles

lost 25-15; J Foster, M Brand, C Horsley, D Latter lost 34-13.

In the Masons Ladies’ Trophy, with one team at home and one away, Arun lost 38-27 to Grattons.

Scores (home): P Corkett, B Arnell, G Conley, M Richards lost 17-16; (away) J Boucherm, M Bonney, C Horsley, B Spicer lost 21-11.

Arun ladies played Worthing in the first ladies’ league match of the season. In a very good result for Arun, they lost on only one rink for a 103-74 victory.

Scores: D Mitchell, S Stocker, B Spicer won 33-9; V Greenaway, M Bacon, G Conley, W Adams won 23-14; C Hobbs, E Fitch, S Miles, D Latter won 19-10; M Bonney, M Potter, M Phillips, C Bowles won 19-13; L Curtis, I Brooker, B Collins, A Janman lost 28-9.

Another good win for Arun ladies came in the Yetton Cup. Arun won 94-69.

Scores (home): V Greenaway, M Bacon, G Conley, W Adams won 29-12; D Mitchell, S Stocker, B Spicer, M Richards won 19-18; (away): C Hobbs, C Horsley, S Miles, D Latter won 29-15; L Curtis, I Brooker, B Collins, A Janman lost 24-17.

Arun Ladies played the first round of the Vivienne Cup triples, with two teams at home and two away. Arun won 84-42.

Scores (home): P Corkett, L Hathaway, C Bowles won 29-4; E Fitch, B Jones, M Phillips won 25-10; (away): J Boucher, M Potter won 21-8; B Arnell, S Jones, J Whitfield lost 20-9.

DONNINGTON

pic

Donnington held the Captain’s Shield, for which teams were chosen at random. All six teams played in a round-robin competition.

Club vice-captain Colin Hulbert led his team of Marion Corbett and Doug Seeley to victory. A fun day was had by all.

Donnington visited the West Wittering club at West Wittering Village Hall but lost 40-21.

Teams: Steph Baverstock, Ann Hulbert, Colin Dean and skip Peter Skinner played Margo Collier, Phil White, Alan Somerville and skip R Collier; Innes Taylor, Janine Banham, Peter Skinner and skip Allan Banham played Margaret Jackson, Alan May, Ray Stephens and skip D Waller.

INFINITY

Infinity travelled to Bognor Goodwoods to play their third league game. On mat one John Simms, Steve Jeffery, Jack Rollings and Charlotte Rollings won 22-15. On mat two, Chris Jeffery, Denise Kirby, Chris Page and Richard Jeffery drew 20-20.

Infinity left with five points and Bognor Goodwoods one. The club have 17 points after three matches.

MIDHURST EAGLES

A friendly with Pulborough was very close, with the Eagles having a good win on one mat and the Eagles team on the second mat taking the game to the last end – with the Eagles getting two shots to win.

On the third mat Eagles lost the last end to lose by two shots but they had the higher scores overall to take the match.

Scores: A Burton, I Frost, B Fallows, R Weeks won 23-21; L Stevens, B Osbourne, D Berry, T Berry won 29-11; A Knight, R Softly, D Burton, J Etheridge-Barns lost 20-18.

In their league match against Arundel, the Eagles gained six points by having a good win on one mat. The second mat struggled but managed a win by three shots. The friendly mat won by eight shots.

Scores: D Morgan, B Fallows, D Berry, T Berry won 25-22; S Trussler, C Dixon, C Morgan, R Weeks won 28-13; (friendly): C Harkness, S Trussler, I Frost, J Etheridge-Barnes won 26-14.

SOUTHBOURNE

Southbourne Rovers 34 Nyetimber Bears 43

Southbourne Rovers made a good start in their away match against Nyetimber Bears and up to halfway they were winning on both mats.

However, in the second half, while the mat skipped by Alan Williams carried on to win, the other mat started to fall behind. Eventually Nytimber won the match, taking four of the six points.

Scores: Mary Thornton, Colin Bulbeck, Irene Jennings, Alan Williams (s) won 19-16; Joan Frost, John Staker, Malcolm Keane, Margaret Odell (s) lost 27-15.

OUTDOOR CLUBS

pic

In good weather 35 members of the Aldingbourne club turned out for the annual end-of-season clean-up. This entailed sweeping,

an all-over moss treatment of the bowls surface, trimming, cutting the surrounding hedges and removing all weeds and debris.

The pavilion and kitchen were given a thorough clean inside and out, all in a happy and cheerful atmosphere. A much-appreciated

brunch was laid on by the ladies to keep helpers going.

Aldingbourne can continue playing all through the winter months on their all-weather bowls carpet, while in inclement weather they play short-mat bowls in the clubhouse.

Details regarding membership can be obtained from Allan Carter on 01243 584128 or Dennis Cote on 01243 837669.

pic

Witterings & District Bowls Club’s presentation evening was attended by 50 club members in East Wittering Village Hall.

Dinner was provided and served by the Boulevard restaurant, followed by trophy presentations to the winners of club competitions.

There was dancing and raffle prizes were drawn, bringing the 2017 season to a close.

Pictured are president Fred Knotts, competition secretary Gwilym Morgan and chairman Ros Hanbury, who presented the trophies.