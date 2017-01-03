Bowls: Ladies do well at Wealden ... Donnington’s December delight

There’s action from Arun and Donnington in our latest round-up from the indoor bowls scene.

Catch up with results every week in the Observer and get involved by sending your reports, results and team pictures to steve.bone@chiobserver.co.uk

ARUN

Arun ladies travelled to Wealden in East Sussex for a friendly, where they enjoyed a victory.

Scores: C Hobbs, K Burnard, J Whetstone & M Phillips lost 19-13; E Fitch, S Stocker & M Richards lost 23-10, D Mitchell, P Rampton, R Wiedenheoft & J Taffurelli won 22-12; J Simmons, E Lawrence, J Adams & A Janman won 30-11; O Fidgeon, E Cooke, L Hathaway & W Adams lost 28-15; J Foster, S Simmonds, P Jones B Collins won 28-12.

DONNINGTON

Donnington SMBC had a good December, winning all their matches.

Chilgrove 24 Donnington 49

Lavinia Brooks, Colin Dean and skip Peter Whale were on one mat; Steph Baverstock, Dave Turner and skip Terry Haigh on the second. Donnington 48 Aldingbourne 30

Scores: Adrian Hawley, Mike Beal, Brian Taylor, skip Colin Hulbert beat Derek Street, Derek Wilgoss, Dave Hil, skip Jim Cordingley 23-15; Terry Taws, Alison Beal, Ann Hulbert, skip Peter Skinner beat Marjorie Taylor, Maureen Gray, Norman Boxall, skip Derek Meakins 25-15.

Donnington are always happy to receive enquiries from bowlers or potential bowlers, who do not wish to play in the league. They have five

roll-up sessions in the winter and two in the summer. Contact Allan Banham on 07973 760741 or Dave Turner on 01243 779800 for more.

