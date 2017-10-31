Can you help Comfort tumble to Bulgaria?

Comfort Yeates has won a place in the GB team for the world tumbling championships in Bulgaria.

The 12-year-old, who lives in Emsworth and attends Westbourne House School in Chichester, hopes to join up with the team when they go across Europe in November.

All the family are very proud of Comfort. She deserves all the success – she’s worked extremely hard juggling school and training.

She recently competed at the British championships in Liverpool and came third in order to qualify for the worlds.

A month later she competed in the English Championships in Sheffield, where she came second.

Having joined Andover Tumbling Club only two years ago, Yeates is over the moon to have qualified for such a major competition.

However her family need to raise £2,500 to fund the trip and have set up a crowdfunding page to try to reach the target, with time somewhat against them.

People have kindly donated nearly £1,000 already but she is running out of time to raise the remainder, so any help, however small, would be appreciated.

Yeates said Westbourne House School had been very supportive and had helped her a lot.

Go to www.crowdfunder.co.uk/comfort-yeates-gb-world-games-opportunity to back the fundraising campaign.