Charity golfers drive off in driving rain at Cowdray Park Club

Midhurst and Petworth Rotary Club members were driving off in driving rain when they held their annual charity golf day.

Rotary spokesman Helen Chapman said: “Sun is the norm for the event at Cowdray Park Golf Club, but not this year as it was held in torrential rain and gusting winds. There were a larger number of ladies playing – 22 this year. Out of the 31 teams of four just one optimistic player didn’t even have waterproofs! But there was laughter including the six men pulling a buggy from a bunker when the driver’s excuse was rain on the windscreen!”

