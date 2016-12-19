Chichester aikido students make the grade

Four members of Chichester Aikido Club are celebrating following their recent grading.

Rob Davies and Matt Thompson, awarded their first dan black belt, and Amanda Weaver and Graeme King, awarded their second dan, achieved the grades after years of practising in the martial art.

At more than 30 years old, Chichester Aikido Club coaches are all National Aikido-qualified and the club have appointed welfare offices.

These were awarded by Michael Narey (eighth dan chief instructor of the National Aikido Federation), Michael Hurley (fifth dan chief instructor) and Scott Luckham (third dan senior instructor of Chichester Aikido Club).

Aikido is a non-competitive martial art that uses grappling and throws to use an opponents momentum against them.

The club have also had further success with the grading of their junior members, who demonstrated a consistently high standard of work.

They welcome new members on Mondays and Wednesdays at the Westgate Leisure centre, 7.30pm to 9.30pm. Junior classes (ages 11 to 17) take place from 6.30pm to 7.30pm on Wednesdays. There are also classes for ages five to 17 on Saturdays from 8am to 9am and 9.15am to 10.15am at the New Park Centre, Chichester.

For more information you can visit their Facebook page or email scottluckham@gmail.com

CONNOR WHELAN

