Chichester aikido students make the grade

Members of Chichester Aikido Club celebrated another successful grading.

The club is a member of the National Aikido Federation and British Aikido Board and teaches a traditional form of aikido.

Chichester Aikido Club cater for a wide range of people of all ages and allow them to work at their own pace.

They train at the Westgate Centre, Chichester, on Mondays (8pm to 10pm) and Wednesdays (7.30pm to 9.30pm). They also have a Saturday class at the New Park Centre. There is a special class for teens on Wednesdays at the Westgate Centre (6.30 to 7.30pm).

The class is split into two one-hour sessions to allow easier student participation.

For further information see their Facebook page or contact Scott Luckham on 07847 443056.

