Chichester rugby stars help Sussex reach Twickenham

A contingent of Chichester RFC players were in the Sussex squad that won through to the county championship final at Twickenham.

After beating Middlesex, Dorset and Wilts and now Berkshire – 19-13 the score in the final game – Sussex will be playing at the home of rugby on Sunday, May 28.

Chi RFC players who have been in the Sussex squad this season are Ben Polhill, Ed Bowden, Tom Belcher, Ross Miller, Sean Shepherd and Ben Robson – plus Charlie Matthews, an ex-Chichester player now at Harlequins RFC.

