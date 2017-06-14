Chichester tennis aces hit road to Wimbledon

Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club hosted the HSBC Road to Wimbledon 2017 event.

The challenge for under-14s is a unique competition providing an opportunity for venues to engage and inspire their pupils and players.

Many of the players taking part do not play tournaments regularly but they all played an important part in what was a fantastic event. Peter Cook

By staging an event, venues can give their players the chance to qualify to compete on the grass courts at Wimbledon.

The first stage of the competition takes place in a club, park or school and organisers can choose a format relevant to their venue to deliver a fun, sociable competition for players rated 7.1 to 10.2 or unrated.

This was the club stage, from which the winners of the boys’ and girls’ events progress to their county finals. County finals’ winners are invited to compete in the national finals at Wimbledon in August.

In the girls’ singles final at Chichester, Anna Pollard triumphed over Kitty Whitby 6-2, 6-1. The boys’ singles was played using Fast4Tennis match format.

Third place and bronze went to Barnaby Lewis, who beat Callum Budd 4-2, 4-2. Runner-up was Thomas Bisatt, who picked up silver after losing to James Pollard in an entertaining final 2-4, 4-2 (10-6).

Tournament organiser Peter Cook said: “This is a success every year and I think it has been brilliant once again. Many of the players taking part do not play tournaments regularly but they all played an important part in what was a fantastic event.”

