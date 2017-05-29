Chichester tennis starlets in honours at home tournaments

Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club hosted the LTA south east county tour Chichester Open.

This grade-five event was the first junior tennis tournament to be staged at the club in the summer competition Season.

In the mini-red mixed singles event, Cameron Jeffries Keel, of Portsmouth, won the bronze medal, Cody Dunning of Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club the silver, with gold medal going to Xinghan Zhao, also from Portsmouth.

The mini-orange mixed singles winner was Sami Hayes, of Winchester, who collected his gold medal after defeating Toby Trotman, Isle of Wight, 12-10 in the final.

Bronze went to Arran Goode of Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club, after his win against Riley Burgin, West Worthing, 10-3 in the third/fourth play-off.

In the mini-green mixed singles, bronze went to Elliott Hill, with silver medal for the runner-up going to Alexander Renney. The gold was won by Freddie Whitby, who won all of his four matches.

All the medal winners in this event play tennis at the Chichester club and receive their coaching at the Chichester Tennis Academy.

Tournament organiser Peter Cook said: “The club have been working really hard to make sure this annual tournament is a success every year and I think it has been excellent once again.

“It was extremely encouraging to see so many of our up-and-coming club juniors receiving medals in their respective events.”

