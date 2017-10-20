Chisanga aiming for the boxing big-time

After two years away from professional boxing, Chichester-based Mwenya Chisanga is making his way back as he prepares for his latest professional fight this weekend in Belfast.

Chisanga won his most recent pro fight last month as he defeated Brit Jonny Phillips on points at Westcroft Leisure Centre in Charshalton, Surrey.

Chisanga’s next fight will be against former Commonwealth Games silver medallist Joey Fitzpatrick in the undercard fights at the SSE Arena in Belfast on Saturday (October 21). It will be broadcast live on the Sky Sports Facebook page around 6pm. The fight will comprise four three-minute rounds.

It is on the undercard to Northern Ireland’s Ryan Burnett’s world bantamweight fight against Zhanat Zhakiyanov of Kazakhstan.

Chisanga started boxing when he was 19, having come from a mixed martial arts background. In his professional career to date, Chisanga has one win and a defeat to his name.

He said: “I’m training at the gym every single day. I’m running seven miles every single day, I’m always training. I’m not really giving myself any days off, just focusing on the boxing.”

Chisanga’s dream is to one day become a world champion. He idolises boxer Errol Spence, and the great basketball player Michael Jordan.

Chisanga used to train at St Gerards Amateur Boxing Club in Chichester, but now trains in Portsmouth-based Michael Balingall’s gym. Chisanga and Michael Balingall have been working together for six months.

Balingall said: “Mwenya is very naturally talented. When he came to the gym, he came from the amateurs, so he’s been training a lot with the pros.

“He’s been coming on leaps and bounds and he is very fit, and he’s very good defensively. He’s learning a lot every time.

“From his debut that he had, he was a bit all over the place. Then he looked in complete control in his last fight and won the fight easily.

Balingall is hopeful that Chisanga can win on Sautrday. “I have watched him (Fitzpatrick) a few times on the TV, and even though Chisanga is the underdog, I’m very confident that he [Chisanga] can beat him.”

This is a great chance for fans to watch Chisanga’s style of boxing, and if he wins this fight,it could propel him to greater contests and give him the chance to fight bigger names on bigger stages.

MICHAEL HELLYER