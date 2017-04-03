Chislett aims to move up snooker rankings

Selsey’s Christian Chislett knocked in three breaks of 80-plus, including a century, to win the final of the Bournemouth leg of the Cuestars South of England Championship Tour.

Chislett opened with a break of 85 in the first frame before Grant Mason levelled the match at 1-1 with a 43.

I knew I was in good form as I had a 142 break the previous day. Christian Chislett

An 88 clearance followed for Chislett, then a 111 in the last frame in which he missed the final green. Clearing the remaining five colours would have given him a 136 break, which would have beaten the highest of the day, a 134 by Billy Castle.

As well as the title, Chislett also collected £130 for his day’s efforts.

Chislett, 30, who turns out for Selsey Royal British Legion in the Chichester and District Snooker League, said: “I knew I was in good form as I had a 142 break the previous day, it is just nice to play well in one of these events for a change.

“I’m trying to practise a bit more these days, hoping to move up a level.”

