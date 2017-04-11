Cooper’s Tignes week has double silver lining

Chichester ski star Yasmin Cooper may have wanted more from her time at the Delancey British National Ski Championships in Tignes, but she can hold her head high after winning two silver medals on the slopes.

The championships welcomed more than 300 of Britain’s most talented skiers to the slopes of the French Alps.

Having finished as the eighth fastest Brit in the senior women’s super G, 18-year-old Cooper took her place on the podium two days later with a silver medal in the under-21 downhill.

That was followed by a medal of the same colour in the under-21 giant slalom on Saturday, and the Chichester High School for Girls student was delighted with her week’s performance.

“I’m really happy with that race after not skiing my best in Friday’s slalom, but I certainly stepped it up and I feel like I put in some good runs, so I’m pleased,” she said.

“The first run (on Saturday) had a lot of turns and the snow held up really well, so it wasn’t that much of an issue but I was a little late coming over the last roller.

“On the second run, it was a lot straighter but the snow was a lot softer too, so I got myself off the line a little bit and got stuck in the soft snow, so I had to make a good recovery.

“I’m happy with how everything else went, and I’m definitely happy to be on the podium again.

“I put pressure on myself to ski well at a certain standard and I hope that I did ski to that standard, so I’m happy that it paid off in the end.”

The 2016-17 season has marked the best-ever campaign for British skiers and snowboarders, with 15 World Cup and three World Championship podiums among athletes’ achievements.

And following a year of such phenomemal success, Cooper relished every second of being back with the Brits in Tignes.

“I love the British Championships, I say this every year because it is so great to see everyone and be able to cheer your friends on,” she said.

“It’s good to be able to compare yourself, but also just to see them all. I definitely feel that I could have skied better over the week as a whole, especially in the Super G and every run in the Downhill.

“I could have gone faster and I just think I need more practice. I haven’t skied those in a really long time, but I’m happy.

“In the summer I will go and train in Chile for three weeks and do camps as well, and then in the winter, I will be skiing with the British Ski Academy again.

“This season has really brought me a lot of confidence that I can do well next year, I just hope that it happens.”

* To follow the Delancey British Alpine Ski Team visit www.teambss.org.uk or follow @teambss on Twitter. As principal sponsor of British Ski and Snowboard, specialist real estate investment and advisory company Delancey is proud to be able to support British athletes

