Darts: Teams on move... delight for Danahar

Here is the latest news from Bognor’s Friday Benevolent Darts League and Tuesday Double In Double Out League.

Friday Benevolent Darts League

Two teams have moved venue for the remainder of the season.

POW A have moved to Newtown Social Club and POW Galleon have gone to the QEII.

Week 11’s best game was played by Rob Collins (POW Z) with 17 and 19 darts and a 27.83 average.

Results - Div 1 - POW ‘Z’ 13 BRSA Wanderers 9; Squash Club 7 Hunston Hares 14; BRSA Ravens 11 Aldwick Legion 12. Div 2 - Newtown Amity 14 Friary ‘D’ 9; Aldingbourne Mavericks 13 Chi Snooker ‘A’ 8; Royal Oak 15 POW ‘A’ 7. Div 3 - ASC 10 Friary ‘C’ 15; Richmond Rebels 3 POW Galleon 16; Lamb Steyne 12 Richmond ‘B’ 10; QEII 15 Pagham Cricket Club 7.

Other stats - Div 1 - player of match - Rob Collins (POW ‘Z’) 17 & 19 darts [27.83 av]; Graham Clear (Hunston Hares) 20 & 24 darts [22.77 av]; Roger Summers (Hunston Hares) 20 & 24 darts [22.77 av]; Andy Chant (Aldwick Legion) 21 & 25 darts [21.78 av]. Other good games - Micky Rowland (POW ‘Z’) 14 & 27 darts [24.44 av]; Larry Chant (Aldwick Legion) 20 & 27 darts [20.07 av] - 2nd leg 18 left in 27 darts; Gary Blackwood (BRSA Wanderers) 21 & 22 darts [23.30 av]; Conner O’Hara (BRSA Wanderers) 21 & 22 darts [22.18 av] - 1st leg 150 left in 18 darts; Dave Bourne (Aldwick Legion) 23 & 23 darts [21.24 av] - 2nd leg 16 left in 24 darts; Derrick Longhurst (Squash Club) 24 & 26 darts [18.75 av] - 1st leg 59 left in 27 darts; Dave Owens (POW ‘Z’) 24 & 27 darts [18.43 av]; Colin Mace (POW ‘Z’) 26 & 28 darts [18.56 av]; Phil Westwood (Squash Club) 28 & 34 darts [18.06 av] - 2nd leg 4 left in 21 darts. 180s - Rob Collins (POW ‘Z’) (2); Dave Bourne (Aldwick Legion); Lee Franklin (POW ‘Z’). High out shots - Conner O’Hara (BRSA Wanderers) 94; Dave Bourne (Aldwick Legion) 84; Derrick Longhurst (Squash Club) 82; Larry Chant (Aldwick Legion) 74. Div 2 - player of match - Keith Robinson (Chi Snooker ‘A’) 21 & 24 darts [22.27 av]; Keith Burgess (Royal Oak) 21 & 33 darts [18.56 av]; Dave Wingate (Friary ‘D’) 25 & 26 darts [19.65 av]. Other good games - Ricky Clark (Newtown Amity) 20 & 37 darts [17.58 av]; Alex Norgett (Newtown Amity) 21 & 24 darts [18.76 av] - 1st leg 40 left in 33 darts. High out shots - Rob Rice (Chi Snooker ‘A’) 122; Lewis Campling (Newtown Amity) 108; Keith Robinson (Chi Snooker ‘A’) 80; Alex Norgett (Newtown Amity) 64. Div 3 - player of match - Steve Perry (Lamb Steyne) 23 & 35 darts [17.28 av]; Richard Pennells (POW Galleon) 25 & 28 darts [18.91 av]; Ashley Clements (POW Galleon) 26 & 27 darts [18.91 av]; Wayne Green (Pagham Cricket Club) 26 & 35 darts [17.00 av]; Roy Barrett (Friary ‘C’) 29 & 41 darts [14.31 av]. Other good games - Tom O’Sullivan (Claremont Wanderers) 26 & 34 darts [16.70 av]; Martin Connelly (QEII) 29 & 30 darts [16.97 av]. 180s - Richard Pennells (POW Galleon). High out shots - Ashley Bennett (QEII) 97; Simon Edwards (Richmond ‘B’) 74.

Tuesday Double In Double Out League

Week 14’s star performer was Jack Danahar (Claremont Sambas) with 16 and 18 darts and a 25.84 average.

Results - Div 1 - Newtown Raiders 7 Neptune 13; Chi Snooker Club 16 Hunston Club 7; Claremont Samba’s 16 POW ‘B’ 6. Div 2 -POW ‘A’ 7 Cabin Cruisers 16; Friary Arms 10 The Monters 10; Wheatsheaf 8 Old Barn Owls 14.

Other stats - Div 1 - player of match - Jack Danahar (Claremont Samba’s) 16 & 18 darts [25.84 av] MOM - 2nd leg 4 left in 24 darts; Dave Mitchell (Newtown Raiders) 27 & 27 darts [18.56 av]; Peter Hall (Chi Snooker Club) 30 & 32 darts [16.16 av]. Other good games - Darren Rich (Claremont Samba’s) 19 & 31 darts [20.04 av]; Andy Whiteley (Claremont Samba’s) 20 & 29 darts [20.45 av]; Micky Rowland (Claremont Samba’s) 20 & 34 darts [18.86 av] - 1st leg 32 left in 24 darts; Darren Whiting (Claremont Samba’s) 24 & 30 darts [18.91 av] - 1st leg 28 left in 24 darts; Tom Cripps (Neptune) 24 & 35 darts [18.01 av] - 2nd leg 8 left in 24 darts. 180s - Gary Williamson (Neptune); Jack Danahar (Claremont Sambas). High in shots - Karen Winter (Newtown Raiders) 152; Derrick Longhurst (Newtown Raiders) 130; Keith Robinson (Chi Snooker Club) 120 & 100; Dave Mitchell (Newtown Raiders) 112; Ashley Clements (POW ‘B’) 112; Wayne Wadsworth (Claremont Samba’s) 105; Jack Danahar (Claremont Samba’s) 101 & 100; Richard Pennells (POW ‘B’) 100; Darren Rich (Claremont Samba’s) 100. High out shots - Paul Bizzell (POW ‘B’) 113; Ashley Clements (POW ‘B’) 106. Whitewash legs - Chloe Miles (POW ‘B’) whitewashed in 18 darts by Darren Rich (Claremont Samba’s). Div 2 - player of match - Nick Hales (the Monters) 23 & 27 darts [20.04 av];

Rob Palmer (Cabin Cruisers) 24 & 33 darts [17.58 av]; Dean Knight (Old Barn Owls) 31 & 33 darts [15.66 av]. Other good games - Dave Owens (the Monters) 28 & 29 darts [17.58 av]. High in shots - Rob Palmer (Cabin Cruisers) 100; Dean Ardener (Wheatsheaf) 92. High out shots - Adam Judd (Friary Arms) 91. Whitewash legs - Jackie Duckett (POW ‘A’) whitewashed in 30 darts by Andy Cooper (Cabin Cruisers).

