Darts trio have blind faith in each other

The Bognor Friday Night Benevolent League concluded with a blind trebles knockout and trophy presentation at Newtown Social Club.

Some 84 players took part in the knockout, the second best turnout on record, including 13 former champions.

Cooper needed to use only his first dart to hit double two for the win, making him, Kalli and Todd this year’s blind trebles champions.

The first semi-final saw Colin Mace (POW ‘Z’), Dave Juniper (QEII) and Lee Passey (BRSA Wanderers) lose to Keith Robinson (Chi Snooker ‘A’), Andy Chant (Aldwick Legion) and Lee Hellyer (Newtown Amity).

In the second semi-final Andy Cooper (Squash Club), Lewis Kalli (QEII) and Mark R Todd (BRSA Ravens) got the better of Derek Mitchell (Chi Snooker ‘A’), Gary Blackwood (BRSA Wanderers) and Janet Ayres (Chi Snooker ‘A’).

The final started with both sides scoring evenly with scores of 85 from Todd and 80 from Cooper, against a 90 from Robinson and 95 from Hellyer. Hellyer hit double eight then double 16 for the first leg.

The second leg saw a 125 from Todd, but a bounce-out from Cooper saw Robinson catch-up with 97. Todd missed double top for the out-shot, leaving it for Kalli.

Kalli bust the score, giving Hellyer a chance at 71, but he tried for the bull when he needed double top with his last dart. Cooper stepped up and hit double ten for the second leg.

The last leg saw 81 from Cooper followed by 85 from Chant, but a slip from Hellyer before Chant hit a ton and Todd replied with 85. Robinson hit another ton while Chant left 56. Todd had 112 left but could only leave 16 after ending up just inside the double.

Hellyer missed double top for the 56 finish, and Kalli could only leave four for his team. Cooper needed to use only his first dart to hit double two for the win, making him, Kalli and Todd this year’s blind trebles champions, taking home £180 between them.

Another great selection of raffle prizes were won, as were trophies supplied by Aford Awards, the new owners of C&M Trophies of Littlehampton, for the presentation.

Final league positions: Div 1 - Overall winners - POW ‘Z’; Overall runners-up - BRSA Wanderers; Singles winners - POW ‘Z’; Singles runners-up - BRSA Wanderers; Pairs winners - POW ‘Z’; Pairs runners-up - BRSA Wanderers. Div 2 - Overall winners - Newtown Amity; Overall runners-up - Aldingbourne Mavericks; Singles winners - Newtown Amity; Singles runners-up - Aldingbourne Mavericks; Pairs winners - Newtown Amity; Pairs runners-up - Aldingbourne Mavericks. Div 3 - Overall winners - QEII; Overall runners-up - POW Galleon; Singles winners - POW Galleon; Singles runners-up - QEII; Pairs winners - QEII; Pairs runners-up - Richmond ‘B’.

