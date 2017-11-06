Dome sweet dome: Winter tennis all the rage at Chichester

Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club hosted an LTA south east winter club tour nine-and-under mixed orange ball event.

The grade-five event was the first junior tennis competition in the club’s Dome for the winter season.

It was a really fantastic effort from all the competitors.

Twelve junior players entered the event which was organised using a round-robin qualification to a compass draw format which gave everyone five matches.

Riley Burgin, of West Worthing, came second and collected the silver medal, after losing the final match 10-0 to Will Guyver (PTA), who collected the gold medal.

The bronze medal was presented to George Haig (Chichester Tennis Academy), who beat Zachary Lamb (The Avenue) 10-5 in the third/fourth place play-off match.

Competition organiser and tournament referee Peter Cook said: ‘It was a really fantastic effort from all the competitors. The tennis was of an extremely high standard and played with an excellent spirit.

“It was also great to see players who receive their coaching with the Chichester Tennis Academy, based at the club, doing so well too.”