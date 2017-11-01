Dragonflyers on way to Olympic Park

Gillingham hosted the fourth and final trampolining National League finals qualifier.

Bognor-based Dragonflyers have had performers at every final since the event began, even boasting medal winners.

Dragonflyers TC are a small but competitive club and a quarter of their trampolinists compete successfully at national and international events.

This year is no exception: four Flyers have gained a place at London’s Olympic Park, where they will jump at the Velopark against the top 24 qualifiers from across the UK.

Young Rosie Budge secured her place after two stunning routines gained her ninth place in the level-three 11/12yrs category, one of the largest groups of the day with 62 competitors. She scored 80.090. Rosie is ranked 11th going into her first national final.

Izzy Hauxwell’s experience and array of somersaults gained her tenth position in a competitive event with just 0.8 seperating the top ten in the 13/14yrs level two. Hauxwell scored 84.555 and is ranked 15th but has yet to compete her high-difficulty routine.

Anya Johnston has struggled with form and fitness this season but pulls things out of the hat when it counts, taking silver at national development UK finals and ninth at British schools elite finals early this season. She once again qualified for finals by finishing fifth in the 15/16yrs level two.

Sofija Kalnicenko returned to form in the the top section of the league, 13/14 yrs level one. Kalnicenko finished fifth for points after two rounds in a very close completion. Her three doubles plus seven various somersaults with twists scored 84.780.

Libby Morton’s form scores and horizontal displacement were excellent. She is showing incredible determination to stay in the sport while taking a step back as she battles health issues preventing her from gaining a good time of flight or competing previous high-difficulty tariffs.

Lucy Hijmans missed the last qualifier but still finished a tremendous 45th out of more than 160 competitors in her first year at national competition.

Dragonflyers TC are a small but competitive club and a quarter of their trampolinists compete successfully at national and international events.

Flyers have announced a new recreational section. If you are interested in trying trampolining contact lindadragonflyers@gmail.com for more information. Members are aged from five to 30-plus.