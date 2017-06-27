Eastbourne tennis: Just eight minutes of action as heavy rain frustrates fans

What promised to be cracking day of tennis turned into soggy disappointment as the unpredictable British summer brought play to a halt at Devonshire Park.

Just eight minutes of play took place before the rain started and persistent drizzle, accompanied with some heavy downpours, ensured the players stayed in the locker rooms.

The crowd did get to see a brief glimpse of Novak Djokovic on centre court in his second round match against Canadian Vasek Pospisil. Djokovic, the world no.4, had a wobbly first service game that included two double faults and two break points against him but he held after two dueces. His match will resume to tomorrow with the Serbian one game to the good and 30-15 up on the Pospisil serve.

On court one Simona Halep, who with a good run at Eastbourne could overtake Angelique Kerber as world no.1, was 2-1 down against Chinese qualifier Ying-Ying Duan.

Play is scheduled to start tomorrow (Wednesday) at 10.30am.