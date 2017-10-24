From beginner to England for boxer Holly

Holly Heffron has been boxing for three years – but has just been told she is wanted for the England boxing talent pathway discovery scheme.

The 15-year-old member of Chichester’s St Gerards Boxing Club attended two seperate assessment days – one in Leeds and one in Essex – to find out if she could make the grade.

Holly gives so much in training and in her personal time, it beggars belief. Jon Mills

She has received the good news that she has done just that and is over the moon.

England boxing coaches have seen her potential and she will attend special arranged training sessions with England boxing over the coming months, which eventually she hopes eill lead to her first full England vest.

It’s not a bad feat for a young lassie who first laced up the gloves and entered the hallowed ring in 2014 at St Gerards.

Club coach Jon Mills said: “We picked up Holly at one of our open boxing days at the Get Active festival in Oaklands Park.

“We could see she had great potential and told her mum Tracey so, but she was playing full-time football at Brighton and Hove and boxing was secondary.

“A few months later, she turned up at our club and the rest is history. It’s all a reality now and her first vest for her county beckons.

“Holly gives so much in training and in her personal time, it beggars belief. She is an inspiration to all our other club members as to what you can achieve through hard work and dedication.

“She has her heart set on a place in the Commonwealth Games, flying the flag for England boxing and she is more than capable of doing it.”

Heffron and St Gerards are looking for potential sponsors to help her move forward in her young career.

If you can help, contact coach Gerry Lavelle on 01243 251248 or visit the club at Swanfield Community Centre, Swanfield Drive, Chichester, on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 6pm and 8pm.