Georgians too strong for Chichester... ladies get better of Brighton

It was a weekend of contrasting fortunes for Chichester’s hockey men and ladies.

The men’s first team need to rediscover their toucn in the national Conference East but may be able to take inspiration from the club’s ladies second team, whose fine form continued with a win over Brighton.

Chichester host bottom side West Herts at Chichester College on Sunday (12.30pm) and need to come away with all three points.

Old Georgians 3 Chichester 1

Conference East

Chichester’s men’s first XI were unable to take anything from a visit to Old Georgians.

Each side had early opportunities but Old Georgians broke the deadlock with a quick attack which caught Chichester cold.

Chichester came back hard with Dan Brook crossing the ball into the Old Georgians circle and asking questions of their defence, who managed to get to the ball first.

But Alex Baxter tackled the defender, freeing the ball up for Ollie Baxter to put away his seventh of the season to make it 1-1 at the break.

As the second half started Chichester knew they had to carry on as they ended the first half.

Both teams did their share of attacking and when Old Georgians won a short corner halfway through the half, Chichester kept it ou.

But the ball fell to an Old Georgian player at the top of the circle who placed the ball into the bottom corner to make the score 2-1.

Chichester won their second short corner but Alex Pendle was denied by both posts and Old Georgians managed to clear, leaving Chichester wondering what else they had to do.

Again Old Georgians found themselves on the attack and worked their way into the circle and fired the ball into the roof of the net to secure a 3-1 win.

Chichester Ladies 2nds 2 Brighton and Hove 4s 1

Chichester welcomed league leaders Brighton and Hove – and got the better of them.

Chi needed to improve on the previous week and they did as Jenny Horton came back into the side after a very long lay-off and Maddie Hantaris, a star of the future, was introduced.

Brighton put pressure on Chichester from the off but the back four thwarted their efforts. Chi were passing the ball well but things seemed to break down. Brighton were awarded a penalty corner and with a straight strike went 1-0 up.

Chi worked hard and through Sarah Jessop they were awarded their own penalty corner, which after an initial breakdown Rachel Trent scored to level things.

With Horton getting back to form and Hantaris making some great moves and interceptions, Chichester attacked at will and it wasn’t long before Trent scored from open play with a great strike from the top of the D.

In the second half Chi were the better team and their passing and movement was excellent. Goalie Claire Young and Cheryl Parrott, the captain, made it easier for the whole team to push forward, putting the opposition under pressure.

This was a great team effort and Chi must aim to go from strength to strength in the matches that follow.

Chichester: Young, Baxter, Austin, Oliver-Catt, Parrott, Jessop, Trent, Hurd, Greenway, Gray, Binning, Horton, Hantrais.