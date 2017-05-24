Golf ladies have spring in step at Bognor

The ladies’ spring meeting at Bognor is held over two consecutive weeks. The first competition was the Thorpe Cup, an individual medal event. The overall competition winner was Andrea Cooper.

Results: Silver Division - 1 Sian Southerton, 2 Sophie James, 3 Susan Crossen, 4 Heather Tidy, 5 Nicola Holton. Best front 9: Chloe Court; best back 9: Bridget Samuels. Bronze A Division - 1 Sara Stoneham, 2 Chris Puddicombe, 3 Edwina Beresford, 4 Debbie Fenton. Best front 9: Margaret Martin; best back 9: Georgina McCormack. Bronze B division - 1 Margaret Delves, 2 Vanessa Cole, 3 Kim Mercer. Best front 9: Brigitte Paul; best back 9: Carmel du Plessis. Bronze C Division - 1 Andrea Cooper, 2 Diana Crook. Best front 9: Barbara Evans; best back 9: Suzanne Burns.

The second competition was the spring meeting foursomes, a pairs competition run over 32 holes and 18 holes.

Results: 32 hole competition - 1 Sue Doughty & Jane Russell, 2 Caroline Pilbeam & Jacqui Humphreys, 3 Sue Meloy & Gill Twyford. Best morning score: Bridget Samuels & Chris Tuke; best afternoon score: Jackie Chamberlain & Sue Sidebotham. 18 hole competition - 1 Margaret Martin & Louise Colvin, 2 Sheila Hendrick & Sandra Coulton, 3 Sara Stoneham & Wendie Bell, 4 Edwina Beresford & Chris Puddicombe.

* Pictured above are competition winners including the winners of the winter knockout competitions, Sue Doughty (Thin Cup), Berit Smallcorn and Georgina McCormack (pairs knockout) and Sian Southerton, who won the Doreen Keen Trophy.

The Elliott Methuselah competition was held and there was a chilly start for the early players. However it was another sunny day and the conditions on the course were excellent.

The competition was open to all lady members, but the trophy could only be won by a lady member who was 70 or over. The eventual winner was Margaret Martin.

Scores: Silver Division: 1 Wendy Johnson, 2 Katy Fields, 3 Sue Sidebotham, 4 Sue Doughty; Bronze A Division: 1 Debbie Fenton, 2 Linda Martin, 3 Margaret Martin, 4 Jacqui Humphrey; Bronze B Division: 1 Wendie Bell, 2 Sheila Hendrick, 3 Margaret Delves. Bronze C Division: 1 Andrea Cooper, 2 Suzanne Burns.

COWDRAY PARK

Cowdray seniors’ oldest competition, the Podmore Salver Greensomes competition was played in good though rather cold conditions. The Salver was first contested in 1980.

The first pair out, Alan Sibley and Graham Thompson, set the early pace, going out with an excellent 23 points and holding on coming back with 18 for a total of 41.

George Crouch and Chris Hutchings came in shortly after with 38. Better scores started coming in from the later starters with Terry Adsett and Dave Gaff scoring 41 to take the lead on countback.

Peter Hallt (two-time winner) and David Laver scored 40 to finish third and Martin Colban and John Pleasants took fourth with 39, from John Kitchener and Chris Martin on countback.

Result: 1 Terry Adsett and Dave Gaff 41pts, 2 Alan Sibley and Graham Thompson 41, 3 Peter Hallt and David Laver 40, 4 Martin Colban and John Pleasants 39, 5 John Kitchener and Chris Martin 39, 6 George Crouch and Chris Hutchings 38.

Cowdray seniors had a very mixed week with a heavy loss at Farnham followed by a nice home win against Bramley.

After that, they were hoping to return to their normal competitive ways with an away match at Liphook’s beautiful course. Match manager Brian Carpenter was able to choose a relatively strong team, who were all looking forward to renewing old acquaintances with Liphook seniors.

The fixture was played on a fine dry day, although there was a distinct chill in the air.

Sadly, Cowdray’s shell-shocked players suffered another heavy loss, with Liphook’s seniors taking full home course advantage for a 7-0 win. It’s difficult to put a positive slant on this result where the best performance was a loss by 3&2 and the worst saw a couple of 6&5 losses.

On the return to the clubhouse Cowdray seniors were able only to reflect upon their highlights of the day – Liphook’s beautful course, a splendid meal and the friendly hosts.

Results: Alan Gormley & Mark Kelly lost 4&3, Brian Carpenter & Alan Sibley lost 4&3, Sam Howes & Dave Tilley lost 5&4, Trevor Edwards & Alan Bradley lost 3&2, Gordon Kendall & Mike Hughes lost 6&5, Colin West & Mike Kind lost 3&2, Rob Doney & Barry Overington lost 6&5.

SELSEY

Selsey golf veterans held their annual vets and friends match, involving 20 pairs.

Tee-off was by a shotgun start and the weather was overcast with a breeze from the north-east, which made it a bit chilly – but later on the sun started to break through and it warmed up.

Thanks go to the greenskeepers for the condition of the course – the greens are starting to come back to normal again.

After an enjoyable 18 holes the players gathered in the clubhouse for the prizegiving, a raffle and lunch.

Bobby Moore was the organiser of what was a great day for all involved.

Each of the winners, Selsey member Alan Neno and Bob Cornell, of Corhampton GC, won a bottle of Scotch and an engraved glass. They were business associates and met more than 25 years ago.

