Golf: Selsey prizes are won... Bognor seniors play for their supper

The veterans’ section of Selsey Golf Club had their first presentation Day of 2017 and a spring lunch.

The day started with 42 members taking part in a nine-hole competition. The day started overcast but the sun shone through and the wind was light, giving ideal conditions.

The course, after a wet winter, was in very good condition and the greens were excellent for the time of year thanks to the ministrations of the greenskeepers.

Members retired to the clubhouse for the presentations of prizes. The one of note was a belated award for the summer singles for 2016, won by Reg Ewens, the present captain. The trophy was presented by vice-captain Gerry Hollands.

Once the presentations were complete the members enjoyed their spring lunch. An enjoyable day was had by all.

BOGNOR

More than 90 Bognor men took part in a fourball team event. Two scores were to count on holes one to six, three to count on holes seven to 12 and all four scores on holes 13 to 18.

The winners were S Maskell, N Parke, J Bingham, G Maskell with 112 points ahead of N Lee, R Holland, B O’Brien, K Holland with 111. Third were G Catt, I Pettie, J Sullivan, R Hendrick with 108.

On a very cold, wet Sunday 60 men turned up for the monthly Stableford. Scores were low, reflecting the awful conditions.

Overall winner was James Woosley with 38 points.

Results - Div 1 – James Woolsey 38pts, 2 Jack Taylor 36; 3 Mick Martin 35; Div 2 – Trevor Pulleybank 36pts, 2 Mike Garrigan 36; 3 Graham Harmes 35; Div 3 – Chris Hickling 35; 2 Mark Bingham 33; 3 Steve Booker 33.

* Bognor’s men’s and seniors sections start their spring and summer season soon, with club matches against Waterlooville and Littlehampton kicking things off and the first men’s major, the Spring Tankard, shortly afterwards.

* The spring seniors’ supper competition attracted an excellent 80 players. It is a four-ball better-ball Stableford, with pairs being drawn after dinner, the night before the competition.

The course was in excellent condition following a reasonably dry winter and there were many scores over 40 points, which was terrific.

Winners were Roland Heath and Simon Gear with an excellent 47 points, second with 45 were Peter Selby and Rob Redmond and third with 44 were Willie Dunn and Mike Matthews.

Club Captain Norman Lee and Bill Chick presented the prizes, which went down to seventh place to reflect the turnout.

Lee thanked Chick and Ron Alcock, who have run the competition for 25 years. Congratulations went to the catering and green staff.

Meanwhile, 88 members played in the Famous Grouse four-ball better-ball competition, the highest number for many years.

Considering the high winds the scoring was remarkable. Richard Longhust and Stuart Poyser won with 47 points; second were Andrew Field and Chris Jenkinson with 43 and third was Paul Oliver and Andy Wiggins with 42.

Bognor seniors played their first match of the 2017 season when they hosted Waterlooville. Bognor won the first two pairs, then Waterlooville the next two – but eventually Waterlooville took the decider to win 4½-3½. The return match is in August.

Results: Chris Hickling & Steve King won 2&1 over John Marsh & John Oliver, Richard Beresford & Mick Matthews won 2&1 over Roger Penny & Roger Steele, David Turner & Ian Bright lost 2&1 to Jim Anderson & J Jones, Ken Catt & Hugh Diaper lost 4&3 to Roger Bannister & Ces Cunningham, Andy Isitt & Ray Leggatt halved with Bob Andrews & Peter Wright, Clive Millett & Richard Kaemena lost 5&4 to Peter Dent & Tony Ambrose, Mike Oates & Alan Fitzgerald won 3&2 over Dave Lumb & Tony Ambrose, Barry Appleby & John Chapman lost 3&2 to Steve Scaife & Howard Sherlock.

COWDRAY PARK

Having narrowly lost their first away match of the season at Blackmoor the previous week, Cowdray Park seniors were hoping to make a winning start in their first home match against Ham Manor.

It was an enjoyable and closely-contested match which Cowdray won 3½-2½. Match manager Terry Adsett partnered David Wickham in the opening match and they led for most of the way, but succumbed to two pars and two birdies to lose out by two down.

Seniors’ captain Mike Hughes and Dave Tilley had a very close match, and eventually the two pairs shook hands on the 17th to divide the spoils.

Cowdray drew level in match three, courtesy of Robin Phillips and Tony Sapsworth, with a stunning 7&5 win against the visitors’ top player.

Bill Hummerston and Jon Fife followed up with a comfortable 6&4 win to put the hosts in the lead. Ham Manor levelled immediately to leave the result dependent on the final tie.

Cometh the hour cometh the men... Allen Sibley and Colin West produced their top form to blow the opposition away for an easy 6&4 win and the match to Cowdray.

Results: Terry Adsett & David Wickham lost 2 down; Mike Hughes & Dave Tilley halved; Robin Phillips & Tony Sapsworth won 7&5; Bill Hummerston & Jon Fife won 6&4; Rob Doney & Barry Overington lost 3&1; Allen Sibley & Colin West won 6&4.

More than 50 Cowdray ladies played in the first qualifying Stableford of the year on a bright but breezy day.

Results - Div 1 - 1 Marilyn Davis 36; 2 Judy Stillwell 33; 3 Janice Leath 32. Div 2 - 1 Vicky Lush 36; 2 Georgie Miller 34; 3 Gaynor Dudman 32; Div 3 - 1 Anne Laver 33; 2 Nicki Moore 33; 3 Pauline Lamb 32.

