Golf: Till cashes in... seniors’ island escape... Goodwood aces’ Mauritius dream

More than 80 players took part in Bognor’s seniors invitation, fast becoming a not-to-be-missed event. Bill Chick and Ron Allcott have run this competition for many years.

The weather was superb, as was the course and dinner. The Allcott & Chick Trophy was won by Trevor Till and his colleague Brendan Sharpe (Chichester) with 46 points, closely followed by last year’s winners Peter Lott and Colin Petch (Slinfold) on 45 and Andy Bence and Paul Bence (Burford) with 43. As usual there was an abundance of prizes presented by club captain Norman Lee.

Bognor seniors made the short trip to Ham Manor, where Bognor lost 5½-2½. In the opening pairs Ham Manor’s captain and partner set the tone with a resounding victory of 5&3 over Bognor captain Chris Hickling and Richard Hedge. After the second pair won for Bognor, it immediately went downhill with two further Ham Manor wins.

Results: Chris Hickling & Richard Hedge lost 5&3 to Peter Spooner & Mike Edgell, David Turner & Andy Isitt won 2up over Steve Tellyn & Brian Trigg, Mike Watts & Steve King lost 4&3 to Phil Barber & John Barr, Terry Kuhler & Bob Lee lost 3&2 to Bernard Jacobs & Colin Ross, Jim Stephenson & Sean Francis won 1 up over John Brooks & David Yates, Alan Fitzgerald & Barry Ingate halved with Ray Potter & James Robertson, Ian Bright & Ray Leggett lost 3&2 to Edwin McCabe & Michael Scott, Clive Millett & Hugh Diaper lost 5&4 to Les Crozier & Bob MacCallum

Bognor next made their yearly pilgrimage to Sandown & Shanklin on the IoW. Bognor started well, but again it went downhill pretty quickly when the next three pairings were lost.

After the initial threat of wind and rain, which didn’t materialise, the weather changed to glorious sunshine and Bognor managed to regroup and win two more further pairs , but lost eventually 5&3. The return in October is eagerly awaited.

Results: Chris Hickling & Rob Redmond won 1up, Barry Appleby & Clive Millett lost 5&4, Ron Stevens & Andy Isitt lost 2 down, Mike Watts & David Turner lost 5&3, Mike Oates & Steve King won 2up, David Chalmers & Mike Matthews lost 3&2, Roger Selway & Richard Beresford won 4&2, Ian Bright & Barry Vanstone lost 2&1

It was a pleasant summer’s day for the Bognor ladies’ Bird Cup, an irons-only competition. Sara Stoneham won the Bird Cup, Sarah Lee was second and Sue Meloy third.

A five-clubs-and-putter competition was played at the same time for ladies not wishing to play in the irons-only competition. This was won by Jan Boultbee, Margaret Martin was second and Davina Rumsby third.

Bognor’s mixed seniors pairs team had a resounding 8-1 victory over Littlehampton. The game was played in excellent conditions and everyone agreed the course was in prime nick.

Bognor’s club captains Norman Lee and Wendy Johnson both played and thoroughly enjoyed it. The most notable result was achieved by Bognor pair John Garnett and Jan Boultbee. They are new to the club and very keen. They stepped in at very late notice and managed to overcome a 16-stroke advantage for their opponents.

Bognor hosted the popular Challenge weekend, with a 36-hole Medal competition on Saturday followed by two pairs competition on Sunday.

Gary Maskell won the Bognor Challenge Cup with scores of 64 and 69, a total of 133. In second place on countback with 136 was Craig Johnson and third was Andrew Field.

Andy Brown and Dom Rainey won the Davis Bowl Foursomes with a very impressive 40 points. Richard Longhurst and Stuart Poyser came second on countback, with Liam Maskell and Dave Maskell third with 38.

Andy Brown and Dom Rainey then went straight out again and won the Millbourn Cup with a score of plus seven. Jack Taylor and Marcus Embleton came second with plus six on countback from Simon Watts and Harvey Terry, a Cowdray guest.

COWDRAY PARK

After a shaky start to the season, Cowdray have had something of a mini-run of form recently, and headed to Worthing having not lost a match, home or away, for six weeks. But the run ended with a 5-3 loss.

Having played Worthing at home in June and drawn 4-4, Cowdray knew they were in for a hard match on Worthing’s rolling fairways.

Match manager was seniors’ captain Mike Hughes, who was first out with Mark Kelly to take on Maurice Hugget and Alec Price. They lost 5&3. Despite playing good golf the Cowdray pair couldn’t overcome the higher handicappers’ additional shots.

Cowdray’s second pairing earned a good half, which was followed by a Cowdray one-up win, then a good win for the low-handicap pairing of Alan Gormley and Derek Smith.

This was as good as it got for Cowdray, as the next three pairs lost before Colin Tebbutt and the ever-steady Peter Hallt fought for a draw.

Results: Mike Hughes & Mark Kelly lost 5&3, Richard Burden & Barry Overington halved, Dave Tilley and Mike Holden won 1 up, Alan Gormley & Derek Smith won 3&2, Robin Phillips & Dave Gaff lost 6&5, David Wickham and Trevor Edwards lost 5&3, Rob Doney & Rob Knight lost 4&3, Peter Hallt & Colin Tebbutt halved.

Cowdray ladies competed in the Roberts Cup. The drawn pairs play 18 holes foursomes Stableford with half combined handicap.

The winners of the Roberts Cup were Marilyn Davis and Amanda Paddle, with an amazing score of 36 points. Runners-up with 32 were Jill Parry and Brenda Brennan.

GOODWOOD

Four members of Goodwood Golf Club are one good round of golf away from winning a luxury seven-night golf holiday for two at Paradis Beachcomber Golf Resort & Spa in Mauritius.

The quartet took part in the free-to-enter Road to Mauritius Golf Championship qualifier at the club and filled the four available places for the grand final at Buckinghamshire’s Stoke Park Country Club, Spa & Hotel, in October.

Eighteen-handicapper Andy Wheeler (53), Dave Porter (48), who plays off two, and 35-year-old one-handicapper Chris Kerr – all of whom live in Chichester – will be joined by five-handicapper Graham Tunks (36) from Worthing when they represent Goodwood in October’s grand final.

Whoever emerges victorious at Stoke Park will win a seven-night dinner, bed & breakfast break for two, in a deluxe room at the Paradis Beachcomber Golf Resort & Spa, with complimentary flights from London, private hotel transfers and unlimited golf at Paradis Golf Club - all courtesy of event sponsor Beachcomber Tours.

To win the prize they will have to see off the combined might of other qualifiers from similar event at Foxhills, Hindhead, Stoke Park, Mannings Heath and Windlesham.

The Guildford-based luxury tour operator - which has been exploring Mauritius since 1952, when it opened the island’s first hotel - has sponsored member competitions at all six clubs to create the exciting event.

For further information on Beachcomber Tours or Paradis Beachcomber Golf Resort & Spa, please call 01483 445 621 or visit www.beachcombertours.uk/paradis-beachcomber.

