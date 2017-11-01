Goodwood boss in line for national golf gong

Stuart Gillett, general manager for golf and leisure at Goodwood, has been nominated for the manager of the year award at the Golf Club Managers’ Association (GCMA) national conference on November 13.

Gillett’s nomination is due in no small part to his involvement in a hugely successful year for Golf At Goodwood, being pivotal in maintaining a full membership as well as driving participation in the junior golf camps and Level Up programmes, which have had a combined attendance of more than 200 children so far in 2017.

Goodwood’s junior team won the West Sussex Junior League and reached the semi-final of the national competition, while academy manager Chris McDonnell was part of the Great Britain & Ireland team that lifted the PGA Cup.

Gillett also managed an extensive renovation of all of the bunkers on the Downs course and his innovative and engaging approach to digital saw the Club win the Golf Club of the Year award at the 2016 Hospitality Social Media Awards last November.

Gillett said: “I am thrilled to have been shortlisted for the GCMA Manager of the year Award. To be recognised by the golf industry for the success at Golf At Goodwood is fantastic.

“It is a reflection of the hard work, dedication and sense of fun that my team puts in day after day to ensure that our members and guests have a great time here at Goodwood. Without question, the success of Golf At Goodwood is down to the great team I have working for me.

“It has been our vision to create an innovative and invigorating club that delivers what our members want. My team deliver this with great style and most importantly with a smile on their faces.

“The feedback from our members constantly highlights the ‘can do’ attitude the team have and I hope in some way my open and relaxed management style has helped us achieve this.”

Gillett will now host the judges at Goodwood before going into a final ‘Dragons Den-style’ interview. He added: “The GCMA must be commended for recognising what we have achieved here at Goodwood and, as a Club that certainly isn’t traditional, to be recognised for this award shows how forward thinking the organisation is.”

CHICHESTER

In continuing good weather, Chichester ladies’ competitions have been well supported.

Plenty of ladies took part in the annual captain-versus-vice-captain competition. Teams are drawn at random and the game consists of singles matchplay. The vice-captain Jane Buckley’s team beat captain’s Fiona Walsh 10.5-5.5.

There were some very close-fought matches with several going to the 18th. The event was followed by a fashion show where all enjoyed a free glass of wine.

The Cathedral Cup was won by Lisa Mitchelmore with 36 points on countback from Mary-Lou Litton. On the same day the Tower Trophy was clinched by Fran Syson (38pts) with Brenda Butler as runner-up (35).

The Daily Mail Foursomes qualifier was won by Kathy Donohoe and Sang Porter with 72.5 points and they will represent the club in next year’s competition.

The friendly team lost 3-1 at Hayling Island so their unbeaten record was broken in the last match of the season.

Yvonne Dunckley, Fiona Walsh, Terry Payne, Angela Perkins, Jane Buckley, Tricia Robertson, Yvonne Leaver, Pam Hart were all involved.

Two mixed matches have been played, resulting in two wins for the Chichester teams. Away to Meon Valley they won 5-1 and at Horsham it finished 4-2.

Sixteen ladies travelled to East Horton on a wet and windy day for the annual awayday, organised this year by Val Swain. It was an enjoyable day on a difficult course.

The overall winner was Jane Buckley, who can now decide where to go next year.

Winners: Best team score Jane Buckley, Fiona Walsh and Terry Payne; best front 9: Jane Buckley; best back 9: Caroline Hawkes; Nearest the pin - Kathy Donohoe and Caroline Hawkes; Longest drive - Kathy Donohoe.

Other results: Medal - 1 Helen Ball 74 (ocb), 2 Lisa Mitchelmore 74; 3 Sang Porter 75. Q Stableford - 1 Fiona Walsh 34; 2 Yvonne Dunckley 33, 3 Caroline Hawkes 29. Desert Safari - 1 Kathy Donohoe, Angela Perkins and Brenda Butler 131; 2 Lesly Hance, Val Edwards and Judith Whittaker 129. Fun competition - 1 Caroline Hawkes 48, 2 Jennifer Sherwood 41, 3 Vena Lee 34. Medal - 1 Caroline Hawkes 74, 2 Lynn Plowman 75, 3 Lesley Downs 78. Nine-hole qualifier - 1 Wendy Jeffery 16; 2 Carol Stride 16; 3 Fiona Walsh 14. Qualifying Stableford -

1 Vena Lee 34, 2 Kim Wells 28, 3 Maria Conner 27.

Nigel Wood, the retiring Chichester vets’ captain, presented a cheque for £2,098 to St Wilfrid’s Hospice. The money was donated by the vets.

SELSEY

Selsey first held a pro am in 1989 and it has been held every year since. Organised and run by the Sussex Professional Golfers’ Union, this annual event has been a great success.

This year has seen a change. Under the direction of the new Selsey professional Gary Hughes, the PGA southern region organised and ran the event, the club’s 29th one.

The day started cloudy and fairly windy, and there was a sharp shower at midday. Some of the golfers got very wet, while others were enjoying a buffet lunch in the clubhouse.

Sixteen teams entered and were joined by the pro golfers. The winning team comprised Craig Newman, Martin Kay and Roger Cawte, with their professional Alan Williamson (Lottbridge Golf Club).

The winning professional was Tim Spence from The Golf College.

The event was a great success and enjoyed by all.

BOGNOR

Bognor’s men played in the winners and runners-up medal, where all competitors must have won or come second in any men’s competition this year.

Winner with an excellent gross 78/nett 61 was Spencer Chadwick. Second was club manager James MacLean with 69/64 and third was Liam Maskell 72/67.

The men’s Stableford followed the winners’ competition and the winner with 41 points was Neil Martell. Second on countabck was Stephen Neil and third Andy Wiggins with 38.

The seniors played in the popular Tregear competition, using three clubs and a putter only. Winner this year was Keith Argent with 38, followed closely by Richard Beresford on 37, ahead on countback of Sean Francis.

COWDRAY PARK

Thirty-nine Cowdray ladies ventured out on a cloudy day in October to play in a Stableford.

Results - Div 1 - 1 Sue Brown 33pts; 2 Judy Stillwell 31; 3 Jane Holden 31. Div 2 - 1 Helen Silver 35; 2 Jenny Clegg 31, 3 Polly Sullivan 30. Div 3 - 1 Pat White 36; 2 Sue Smith 31; 3 Anne Laver 29.