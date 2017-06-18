Gym offers golden chance to young athletes

Chichester-based personal training company Elitas Fitness are launching a young athlete scholarship scheme this summer.

Their coaches specialise in strength and conditioning and have experience working with a wide range of athletes.

They have trained international rugby players, professional NFL players, nationally-ranked track and field athletes and many others.

The team at Elitas want to use their training venues and coaches to give something back to the community. Their goal is to take youngsters with a lot of potential that may not have access to world-class strength and conditioning training and provide them with the support and facilities they require to take their performance to a higher level.

They are offering two gold strength and conditioning scholarships and up to five silver strength and conditioning scholarships. The gold scholarships are worth £250 per month and include full gym memberships at their strength and conditioning gym, Elitas Fitness Oaklands, weekly one-to-one coaching sessions and full training programmes.

The silver scholarships are worth £60 per month and include half-price gym memberships and full training programmes with ongoing support.

Applicants must be between 14 and 20 and already be demonstrating a high level of performance and a strong work ethic. They will also need a reference from their coach explaining their suitability. Successful applicants will be chosen for interviews.

These scholarships are not sport specific or gender specific. The applicants that demonstrate the most potential will be chosen.

Both training venues are located in central Chichester – the membership gym in Oaklands Pavilion (also home to Chichester Rugby Club) and their private training facility in City Business Centre, Basin Road.

The scholarship schemes will require regular attendance at one or both venues.

In order to be considered, send a letter of application (maximum 500 words) along with a reference from your coach to info@elitas.co.uk. The deadline for applicants is August 31.

