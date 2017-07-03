Happy Havranek lands Haringey Cup glory

Blistering heat and two bouts in less than 24 hours saw Claudia Havranek of Bognor Amateur Boxing Club claim gold in the class B under-64kg category at the Haringey Box Cup.

It’s Europe’s largest amateur boxing event, which takes place over three days and see. 500 male and female boxers from all over Europe compete at London’s Alexandra Palace.

In her first bout Havranek, from East Preston, was up against Irish boxer Denise Moran from the St Michael New Ross Amateur Boxing Club.

Havranek easily controlled the bout at long range, not allowing her shorter opponent into range ,and went away with a comfortable points win.

Less than 24 hours later Havranek was back in the ring against Clarissa Rougier from London Community Boxing.

Rougier had a big height advantage and a massive reach over Havranek, and after a difficult first round Havranek had it all to do.

But with a change of tactics from her coach Adrian Clark, Havranek boxed to instruction and took a tight second round, and as her opponent began to tire in the third Havranek grew in strength and dominated the final round, catching her opponent at will.

After a tense few minutes Havranek’s arm was raised, winning on a split decision. This is one more accolade to add to Havranek’s already impressive boxing CV, having won two national titles and being selected for the GB squad.

Previous winners at the Haringey Cup include Anthony Joshua and Nicola Adams.

